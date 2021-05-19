Sports

HBL PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: report

By News Desk

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which was earlier suspended due to positive coronavirus cases among the players, has now been postponed indefinitely, according to a news outlet.

A day earlier, reports were emerged that the league’s remaining matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates as the Emirates Cricket Board had given clearance to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

However, as per the report, the decision to postpone the league was taken due to operational hurdles.

As of writing this story, the meeting of the PCB with the league’s franchises was underway. The PCB claimed that its Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who is in England, was chairing the meeting.

