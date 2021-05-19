HEADLINES

Zubair in hot waters over statement about ‘Sharifs’ settlement with Pindi’

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif is furious over a statement by his spokesperson, Mohammad Zubair, and has directed to reconstitute the party’s media team after Zubair’s “irresponsible statement” about a deal between the party leadership and the powers that be.

Informed sources in the PML-N have informed Pakistan Today that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were unhappy over what the source called the “reckless statement” on a private television channel.

“Although, party leader Maryam Nawaz is trying to pacify the party leader but Zubair is in hot waters over these days,” a source said. Zubair, who has also served as Sindh governor, made a statement of alleged reconciliation between the PML-N and the military establishment on May 11, 2021.

Zubair had said in a show that there was no more fighting and peace has been reached with Rawalpindi. “I don’t know about ceasefire or peace but we have good relations,” the PML-N chief’s spokesperson hastened to add.

The source said that following the statement went on air, Nawaz Sharif took note of it and sought clarification from Zubair. The source said that Mohammad Zubair told Nawaz Sharif that he had made a mistake and it will not happen in the future.

According to the sources, Nawaz expressed displeasure over making such an irresponsible statement while Zubair has also apologised to the PML-N supreme leader for making a statement about the reconciliation.

Moreover, Nawaz had started consultations on removing Zubair as spokesperson, but then the matter was diluted over the personal request of Maryam Nawaz after Zubair admitted his mistake and sought an unconditional apology.

The source said Zubair’s statement was also taken seriously by party president Shehbaz Sharif who raised it with Nawaz.

Futhermore, Maryam is trying to handle the matter amicably. It emerged that Zubair also remained in Jati Umra one day before Eid just to convince Maryam. The source said that Zubair also explained to Shehbaz but could not satisfy him.

When contacted, Zubair said that the rumours about Nawaz and Shehbaz being angry with him were “not true”.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

