NATIONAL

Palestine violence is massacre, Mazari tells UN chief

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has taken exception to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for calling the current violence in the Middle East a “conflict,” saying it is instead a “massacre”.

“With respect honourable SG (secretary general) this is not a conflict but a massacre by an occupation power and UN needs to enforce its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people against Israel’s state terrorism,” Mazari said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Remember Ch (charter) VII of the UN Charter!” she added, referring to a section of the document allowing for the UN Security Council to determine the existence of any threat to the peace, or act of aggression, and to take military and non-military action to restore international peace and security.

On Friday, Guterres called for “de-escalation” and “cessation of hostilities” in Gaza and Israel.

“I appeal for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel. Too many innocent civilians have already died. This conflict can only increase radicalisation and extremism in the whole region,” he said in a tweet.

Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip killed eight more Palestinians early Saturday, bringing the death toll to 139, along with 950 injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Six children and two women were killed by Israeli forces in the latest attack on a residence.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the holy month of Ramazan, as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

Tensions spread from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community.

Previous articleNo ban on Sinopharm vaccine in Sindh, clarifies Wahab
Next articlePM expresses grief over demise of party leader in Peshawar
Avatar
TLTP

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM expresses grief over demise of party leader in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Zahid Mohmand, the central deputy secretary information of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter...
Read more
NATIONAL

No ban on Sinopharm vaccine in Sindh, clarifies Wahab

KARACHI: The Sindh government has rejected reports that it has banned the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine. The Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday clarified in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif’s name not added to ECL: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's name has not been added to the Exit Control List (ECL) so far, clarified Interior Minister Sheikh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shops to remain open till 8pm from Monday: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Shops will be able to stay open until 8:00 pm five days a week when they reopen on Monday, the government announced on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Won’t let terrorists disrupt peace on Western border, Bajwa vows

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday vowed not to let militants disturb the peace in the areas along the Western border...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus, Palestine violence stifle Eid celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Muslims celebrated Eidul Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the Covid-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Save al aqsa

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of muslim brother about the recent attack of al aqsa...

Uncharted territory

Politics and Covid-19

History of Ertugrul Ghazi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.