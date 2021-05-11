NATIONAL

Pakistan will welcome third-party mediation on India talks: Qureshi

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan would welcome the third-party facilitation by Saudi Arabia or any other country for resumption of dialogue with India.

“Pakistan is ready for third-party facilitation. It is India that has always shied away from it,” he said in a press conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Qureshi observed Riyadh was a friend but also had business ties with New Delhi, a big importer of Saudi crude oil.

“If Saudi Arabia wants to play a role [in facilitating talks], we would welcome,” he said.

He recalled that the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India was welcomed by the world, including Saudi Arabia.

The foreign minister confirmed that there were “no formal talks” at the moment with India, however, said if India wanted it to resume it, it “must take the first step forward”.

“If India wants a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan, it has to review its policy on Kashmir and undo the revocation of their special status,” he said.

Qureshi called upon India to give relief to the people of Kashmir, who were suffering from a prolonged military siege and the so-called search and cordon operations, and thus “pave way for a conducive environment for talks”.

To a question regarding his recent statement on Article-370 of the Indian constitution, he said Pakistan was firm on its stance that “Kashmir is not an internal matter of India”.

“Pakistan has not taken any U-turn and will never do so. The dispute, which is at the agenda of United Nations Security Council with several resolutions on it, cannot be an internal matter of India,” he said.

“There is no ambiguity and Pakistan will continue highlighting the plight of Kashmiris at all international fora,” he added.

By revoking Article 35-A, he said, India was attempting to distort the demography of the region and denying the Kashmiris their identity.

Previous articleWalk-in vaccinations rolled out to over-40s
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Walk-in vaccinations rolled out to over-40s

ISLAMABAD: As the coronavirus death toll hit 19,000 on Tuesday, the government opened a walk-in coronavirus disease vaccination scheme for people aged 40 to...
Read more
NATIONAL

CAA directs airlines to ensure accuracy of PCR tests

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) expressed "grave concern" that travellers entering the country have tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival despite negative...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kuwait bans travel from Pakistan, three other countries to limit Covid spread

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, Kuwait Directorate General for...
Read more
NATIONAL

With cleavers and blowtorches, barber offers hair-raising cuts

LAHORE: Hoping to prove a cut above the competition, barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practice his craft --...
Read more
NATIONAL

RHC members concerned over Fawad’s premature Eid statement

ISLAMABAD: As the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry continues predicting the moonsighting despite leaving the Ministry of Science and Technology, which had...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM directs fresh probe into Hudabia case against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the government's legal team to conduct a fresh investigation into the Hudaibia Paper Mills case of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kuwait bans travel from Pakistan, three other countries to limit Covid...

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, Kuwait Directorate General for...

With cleavers and blowtorches, barber offers hair-raising cuts

India’s seven-day Covid average at new high, WHO issues warning on strain

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as Covid-19 cure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.