World

US government declares emergency after cyberattack on major fuel pipeline

The Colonial Pipeline Company ships gasoline and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the populous East Coast through 5,500 miles (8,850 kilometres) of pipeline, serving 50 million consumers

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The US government declared a regional emergency Sunday as the largest fuel pipeline system in the United States remained largely shut down, two days after a major ransomware attack was detected.

The Colonial Pipeline Company ships gasoline and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the populous East Coast through 5,500 miles (8,850 kilometres) of pipeline, serving 50 million consumers.

The company said it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack involving ransomware — attacks that encrypt computer systems and seek to extract payments from operators.

“This Declaration addresses the emergency conditions creating a need for immediate transportation of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products and provides necessary relief,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The emergency declaration allows for fuel to be transported by road to the affected states: Alabama, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The declaration also provides regulatory relief to commercial motor vehicle operations that are part of the emergency support efforts.

Colonial said earlier Sunday that it had opened some smaller delivery lines, but the main system was not yet back up and running.

“While our mainlines remain offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational,” Colonial said in a statement, adding it would “bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so.”

“We have remained in contact with law enforcement and other federal agencies, including the Department of Energy who is leading the Federal Government response,” it added.

“Maintaining the operational security of our pipeline, in addition to safely bringing our systems back online, remain our highest priorities.”

CALLS FOR IMPROVED OVERSIGHT:

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told CBS on Sunday that authorities were working to prevent any disruption to supplies.

Colonial, based in the southern state of Georgia, is the largest pipeline operator in the United States by volume, normally transporting 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products per day.

The attack prompted calls from cybersecurity experts for improved oversight of the industry to prepare for future threats.

“This attack is unusual for the US. But the bottom line is that attacks targeting operational technology — the industrial control systems on the production line or plant floor — are becoming more frequent,” Algirde Pipikaite, cyber strategy lead at the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity, told AFP on Saturday.

“Unless cybersecurity measures are embedded in a technology’s development phase, we are likely to see more frequent attacks on industrial systems like oil and gas pipelines or water treatment plants.”

Gas prices jumped in the United States on Sunday following the ransomware attack. Analysts warn that prices could climb even higher if the pipeline is not reopened soon. Oil prices rose more than one per cent Monday.

The United States was rocked in recent months by news of two major cybersecurity breaches — the SolarWinds hack that compromised thousands of US government and private sector computer networks and was officially blamed on Russia; and a potentially devastating penetration of Microsoft email servers.

The latter is believed to have affected at least 30,000 US organisations including local governments and was attributed to an aggressive Chinese cyberespionage campaign.

Previous articlePakistan Railways warns KP LG department of ending cooperation
Next articleBabar named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Modi rejects import of oxygen from Pakistan while underwire for Covid mishandling

Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Amarinder Singh has stated that their government has rejected the province's proposal to import liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Pakistan...
Read more
World

Iran confirms talks with Saudi Arabia, promises best efforts

Iran confirmed publicly for the first time on Monday that it is in talks with its regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia, saying it would do...
Read more
World

Explainer: Jerusalem tense over evictions and holidays

JERUSALEM: East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers. The issues and the...
Read more
HEADLINES

153 Palestinians in hospital after violence erupts at Al-Aqsa Mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Hundreds of people were wounded on Monday in renewed violence at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. “There are hundreds of people...
Read more
World

Labour’s Sadiq Khan re-elected London mayor

LONDON: Sadiq Khan was re-elected London Mayor on Saturday as had been widely expected, providing some joy to the opposition Labour Party which has...
Read more
World

India’s Covid-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount

NEW DELHI: Calls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Over 16,000 frontline workers affected by Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Seven more health professionals at the forefront of Pakistan’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic have been afflicted with the virus over the past 24...

Shopkeepers vs ordinary mortals

To fight or to flee

Biden’s Middle East strategy and its geopolitical implications

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.