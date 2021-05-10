Sports

Babar named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021

Azam also became the first Pakistani captain to win his first four opening Tests, according to a PCB statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam was named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021 due to his consistent and outstanding performances across all formats in the recently-concluded series against South Africa.

He was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC voting academy.

Australian female player Alyssa Healy was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April 2021.

Azam’s match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points. He also contributed 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition.

“The world bats in two ways in white-ball cricket. One way is to destroy attacks with muscle and force and then there is the Babar Azam way, like conducting a batting symphony with punch, panache and flair, and he deserves to win this award,” said Ramiz Raja — representing the ICC’s voting academy — as he commented on Azam’s performance in April.

Azam also became the first Pakistan captain to win his first four opening Tests, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

