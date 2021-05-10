HEADLINES

PM directs fresh probe into Hudabia case against Sharifs

Hudaibia money laundering model adopted by Sharif's in later cases, PM told

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the government’s legal team to conduct a fresh investigation into the Hudaibia Paper Mills case of the Sharif family and take it to a logical conclusion.

The decision was taken after the legal team of the federal government briefed Prime Minister Imran who soon after landing from a successful visit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, convened an important meeting at his Bani Gala residence to discuss and develop a strategy on Shehbaz Sharif’s bid to travel abroad.

According to reliable sources, the meeting convened by Prime Minister Imran decided to re-investigate the Hudaibia Paper Mills case which the legal aides of the PM believed was the most important source of corruption in the Sharif family.

The legal team told the PM that later on the same method of money laundering was adopted by the Sharif family.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shehzad Akbar, and others.

Sources said that during the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the government’s decision to challenge the bail awarded to Shehbaz. The meeting also discussed a strategy to deal with the situation if Shehbaz filed a contempt of court petition in Lahore High Court.

Sources also said that Shahbaz Akbar briefed the prime minister on the court decision regarding Shehbaz’s departure abroad. Akbar also briefed on the possible legal options left with the legal team of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president. The sources said that the prime minister held consultations regarding the recourse to the court.

The sources said that the prime minister also took important leaders into confidence about his visit to Saudi Arabia.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran returned home after a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia early Monday. Senator Faisal Javed Khan also announced the return of the PM on social media.

Later, Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting told the media that today, the legal team gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran regarding the cases of Shehbaz.

“Hudabia Papers case is the most important source of corruption in the Sharif family, with Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif as the main accused in the case, the same method used to send money out of Hudabia was later adopted in each case. Therefore, it is very important to bring this case to a logical conclusion,” he concluded.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

