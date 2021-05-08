NATIONAL

Seven children killed in water tank collapse

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Seven children were killed and another was injured when a water tank made of bricks and cement collapsed in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, rescue officials said.

The children aged between four and 12 years were playing near the tank when walls collapsed on them, Abdullah Mohmand, a spokesperson of the state-owned Rescue 1122 in the district, said.

He added that the children remained trapped under the debris of the tank until the residents and rescue teams retrieved the bodies and the injured from the rubbles.

He said that the tank was in a dilapidated condition, and locals used to fetch water from it for drinking and other purposes, adding that on Saturday some people including parents of the kids were filling water in their cans when the incident happened.

The injured kid was shifting to a nearby hospital where his condition is stable, the spokesperson said.

Previous articleCovid-19 danger greater than ever, Umar says as thousands throng to markets
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 danger greater than ever, Umar says as thousands throng to markets

ISLAMABAD: While thousands in every city and town across the country thronged to markets and malls to shop for Eidul Fitr before the start...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC extends educational institutions closure amid third coronavirus peak

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced all educational institutions will remain closed until May 23 to rein in the...
Read more
LAHORE

Court grants bail to crime lord

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday accepted the bail requests of underworld king Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt, and his accomplices...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan expresses concern after India arrests two for trading uranium

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday expressed "serious concern" after India arrested two unauthorised men with over 7 kilograms of uranium, a highly explosive...
Read more
NATIONAL

Soldier injured in ambush by Afghan militants

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was injured in an ambush by militants from Afghanistan along the border between the two countries late on Friday night, Inter-Services...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown to arrest Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD: The authorities on Saturday began a nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots in a bid to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan expresses concern after India arrests two for trading uranium

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday expressed "serious concern" after India arrested two unauthorised men with over 7 kilograms of uranium, a highly explosive...

Soldier injured in ambush by Afghan militants

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown to arrest Covid-19 surge

Mosques full despite Covid-19 third peak

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.