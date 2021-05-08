Sports

Nothing can stop Tokyo Olympics from going ahead: Coates

By Agencies

SYDNEY: International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates was adamant Saturday that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from Covid-19.

Asked by AFP if there was any scenario in which the Games, which are due to start in July, could be cancelled or postponed again at this late stage, he replied: “No, there’s not.

“The prime minister of Japan said that to the president of the United States two or three weeks ago, he continues to say that to the IOC.

“We’re working with him (Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga) on all of the safety measures. It’s going ahead.”

Suga held talks with US leader Joe Biden in April and stressed the Asian nation was doing everything possible to contain Covid-19 infections and hold a “safe and secure” Olympics.

But questions continue to be raised about the viability of the Games, given the ongoing pandemic and a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan being extended on Friday.

Coates, who heads the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, said a huge amount of work had been done to ensure the safety of athletes and the Japanese public.

“We spent the first half of last year identifying all the worst-case scenarios,” he told reporters in Sydney on the sidelines of the Australian Olympic Committee’s annual general meeting.

“We spent the next six months looking at the countermeasures that are necessary.

“We’re implementing those countermeasures, predicated on there being no vaccine, so that situation has improved. The Games will go ahead.”

US drug giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday announced a deal with the IOC to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Games, which Coates said was a major step.

“All of the precautions that we have been taking are aimed at the health of the athletes and the health of the people of Japan,” he said.

“We’ve put an amazing amount of work into the procedures that ensure the safety of the athletes through testing […] boosted now by all athletes around the world now having access to the vaccine.”

Previous articleSeven children killed in water tank collapse
Next articlePostponed IPL should be held in UK in September: Pietersen
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Abid Ali posts highest Test score by a Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe

HARARE - Following his unbeaten knock of 215 in the first innings of the second test in the ongoing Zimbabwe series, Pakistan opener Abid Ali...
Read more
Sports

Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real Madrid

MADRID: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos may have played his last game for the club after they announced on Saturday that he had picked...
Read more
Sports

Postponed IPL should be held in UK in September: Pietersen

LONDON: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wants the remaining matches of the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) to be shifted to the United Kingdom...
Read more
Sports

Indian board yet to discuss IPL offer from English counties

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board will explore all options to try to complete this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) but is yet to...
Read more
Sports

Abid and Azhar centuries put Pakistan in strong position against Zimbabwe

HARARE: Centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali put Pakistan in a strong position on the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe...
Read more
HEADLINES

PCB considers holding remaining PSL matches in UAE

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a venue to stage the remainder of the Pakistan Super...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Covid-19: India reports more than 4,000 deaths for first time

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day Covid-19 death toll, as cases continued to rise and states imposed stricter lockdowns. India's health ministry...

President Alvi promulgates ordinance allowing overseas voting rights, EVM use

Fawad says will challenge removal of Shahbaz from blacklist

Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real Madrid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.