NATIONAL

President Alvi promulgates ordinance allowing overseas voting rights, EVM use

Changes are made to section 94 (1) and section 103 of the Election Act 2017

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday promulgated Elections (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the election process.

According to the ordinance issued by the president, changes were made to section 94 (1) and section 103 of the Election Act 2017.The amendments will help in ensuring that overseas Pakistanis vote during the next general election.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would also be bound to purchase electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the general election as amendments were made in sections pertaining to the use of biometric machines for a pilot project.

Earlier on May 4, the federal cabinet had approved two ordinances regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

Sharing details regarding decisions taken during the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a presser, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that through an ordinance the ECP has been authorised to use EVM.

“Another ordinance has given the ECP authority regarding voting rights for the overseas Pakistanis,” the information minister had said while lamenting that certain people do not know the powers rested with the Parliament.

He had said that the government has fulfilled its responsibility regarding legislation on the matter. “Technological work is to be done on biometric and e-voting,” he had said adding that they have appointed a consultant to finalise recommendations in this regard.

Previous articleFawad says will challenge removal of Shahbaz from blacklist
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fawad says will challenge removal of Shahbaz from blacklist

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the government will challenge the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to allow Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven children killed in water tank collapse

ISLAMABAD: Seven children were killed and another was injured when a water tank made of bricks and cement collapsed in Mohmand district of Khyber...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 danger greater than ever, Umar says as thousands throng to markets

ISLAMABAD: While thousands in every city and town across the country thronged to markets and malls to shop for Eidul Fitr before the start...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC extends educational institutions closure amid third coronavirus peak

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced all educational institutions will remain closed until May 23 to rein in the...
Read more
LAHORE

Court grants bail to crime lord

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday accepted the bail requests of underworld king Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt, and his accomplices...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan expresses concern after India arrests two for trading uranium

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday expressed "serious concern" after India arrested two unauthorised men with over 7 kilograms of uranium, a highly explosive...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Nothing can stop Tokyo Olympics from going ahead: Coates

SYDNEY: International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates was adamant Saturday that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from...

Seven children killed in water tank collapse

Covid-19 danger greater than ever, Umar says as thousands throng to markets

NCOC extends educational institutions closure amid third coronavirus peak

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.