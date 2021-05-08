President Alvi promulgates ordinance allowing overseas voting rights, EVM use

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday promulgated Elections (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the election process.

According to the ordinance issued by the president, changes were made to section 94 (1) and section 103 of the Election Act 2017.The amendments will help in ensuring that overseas Pakistanis vote during the next general election.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would also be bound to purchase electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the general election as amendments were made in sections pertaining to the use of biometric machines for a pilot project.

Earlier on May 4, the federal cabinet had approved two ordinances regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

Sharing details regarding decisions taken during the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a presser, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that through an ordinance the ECP has been authorised to use EVM.

“Another ordinance has given the ECP authority regarding voting rights for the overseas Pakistanis,” the information minister had said while lamenting that certain people do not know the powers rested with the Parliament.

He had said that the government has fulfilled its responsibility regarding legislation on the matter. “Technological work is to be done on biometric and e-voting,” he had said adding that they have appointed a consultant to finalise recommendations in this regard.