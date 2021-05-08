NATIONAL

Fawad says will challenge removal of Shahbaz from blacklist

By Staff Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the government will challenge the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad and said his counsel has so far sent no request to remove the latter’s name from the blacklist.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said the chief of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) holds the authority to add/remove any person to/from the list.

The National Assembly Opposition Leader was turned back on Saturday at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and prevented from leaving the country, a PML-N spokesperson said.

During a conversation with a news channel, Chaudhry claimed Sharif had already booked his ticket even before filing the petition in the high court.

“There are different scales of justice for the rich and the poor in this country as rich get justice in a matter of hours,” he commented.

PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “Sharif was never on ECL and his name was placed on the blacklist on account of political victimisation. Name of terrorists and anti-state elements are placed on the blacklist.”

“Keeping in view his travel conduct, the court has granted a one-time travel. Placing his name on the blacklist without lawful authority was illegal and was done on the orders of Imran Khan,” she alleged.

Previous articleRamos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real Madrid
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Seven children killed in water tank collapse

ISLAMABAD: Seven children were killed and another was injured when a water tank made of bricks and cement collapsed in Mohmand district of Khyber...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 danger greater than ever, Umar says as thousands throng to markets

ISLAMABAD: While thousands in every city and town across the country thronged to markets and malls to shop for Eidul Fitr before the start...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC extends educational institutions closure amid third coronavirus peak

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced all educational institutions will remain closed until May 23 to rein in the...
Read more
LAHORE

Court grants bail to crime lord

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday accepted the bail requests of underworld king Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt, and his accomplices...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan expresses concern after India arrests two for trading uranium

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday expressed "serious concern" after India arrested two unauthorised men with over 7 kilograms of uranium, a highly explosive...
Read more
NATIONAL

Soldier injured in ambush by Afghan militants

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was injured in an ambush by militants from Afghanistan along the border between the two countries late on Friday night, Inter-Services...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Seven children killed in water tank collapse

ISLAMABAD: Seven children were killed and another was injured when a water tank made of bricks and cement collapsed in Mohmand district of Khyber...

Covid-19 danger greater than ever, Umar says as thousands throng to markets

NCOC extends educational institutions closure amid third coronavirus peak

Court grants bail to crime lord

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.