Impacts of smoking

I want to draw the attention of higher authorities that in our society cigarette smoking is increasing. Not only elders but youth is also involved in this bad habit. Children of age 15 to 16 years also smoke which effect their health. It can damage lungs, causes cancer, heart disease, problems of immune system and other chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

So the higher authorities are requested to take necessary action against this and make sure that tobacco is not easily available in the market to save our youth from the bad influences of smoking.

Iqra Shaikh

KARACHI