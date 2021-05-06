Opinion

Impacts of smoking

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
7
0

I want to draw the attention of higher authorities that in our society cigarette smoking is increasing. Not only elders but youth is also involved in this bad habit. Children of age 15 to 16 years also smoke which effect their health. It can damage lungs, causes cancer, heart disease, problems of immune system and other chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

So the higher authorities are requested to take necessary action against this and make sure that tobacco is not easily available in the market to save our youth from the bad influences of smoking.

- Advertisement -

Iqra Shaikh

KARACHI

Previous articleA costly lockdown
Next articleGet vaccinated
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The tool and the target

AT PENPOINT The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) is not really a revolutionary party, but it is in danger of carrying out one of the most...
Read more
Comment

Pandemic and the maritime commons- Wages of globalization?

At around 0540 hours GMT on March 23 last, a Panama-flagged 200,000-tonne 400-metre-long cargo container carrier MV Ever Given ran aground in the Suez...
Read more
Comment

India is living through the Justinian I Era 

From the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, South Asia was a less affected area as compared to Europe and the USA. Something called herd...
Read more
Letters

Ramzan and preparation of Eid during Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of people around the world. The ways in which people conduct their daily routine activities have changed....
Read more
Letters

Rights and responsibilities

A responsibility is a duty you should do, such as doing your own work. A good citizen always does such things which make his...
Read more
Letters

Get vaccinated

I just want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities on the rising queries of public on the authenticity of covid-19 vaccine. It is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Rights and responsibilities

A responsibility is a duty you should do, such as doing your own work. A good citizen always does such things which make his...

Get vaccinated

Impacts of smoking

A costly lockdown

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.