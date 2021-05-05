HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia considering barring overseas Hajj pilgrims for second year: Reuters

By Agencies

Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual Hajj for the second year running as Covid-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Such a move would restrict the pilgrimage to Makkah, a once in a lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, to Saudi nationals and residents of the kingdom who were vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 at least months prior to attending.

While discussions about a possible ban have taken place, there has been no final decision on whether to pursue it, they said.

Before the pandemic enforced social distancing globally, some 2.5 million pilgrims used to visit the holiest sites of Islam in Makkah and Medina for the week-long Hajj, and the lesser, year-round Umrah pilgrimage, which altogether earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.

As part of economic reform plans pursued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom was hoping to raise the number of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims to 15 million and 5 million respectively by 2020, and aimed to double the Umrah number again to 30 million by 2030. It aims to earn 50 billion riyals ($13.32 billion) of revenues from the Hajj alone by 2030.

Two sources familiar with the matter said authorities have suspended earlier plans to host pilgrims from overseas, and will only allow domestic pilgrims who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 at least six months before the pilgrimage.

Restrictions will be applied on the age of participants as well, one of the sources said.

A second source said the plans were initially to allow some numbers of vaccinated pilgrims from abroad, but confusion over types of vaccines, their efficacy and the emergence of new variants has pushed officials to reconsider.

The government media office did not respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia, which stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam’s holiest sites in Makkah and Medina, barred foreigners from the Hajj last year due to the pandemic for the first time in the kingdom’s modern history, allowing it only to a limited number of Saudi citizens and residents.

Covid-19 infections are still rising in 35 countries globally. There have been at least 153,508,000 reported infections and 3,351,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every four deaths reported worldwide each day.

In February, the government suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The ban, which is still in place to date, includes people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, India and Pakistan.

Previous articleIMF told that Pakistan won’t increase tariffs, says Tarin
Next articleSenior Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in police custody in IOK
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Senior Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in police custody in IOK

Senior Kashmiri leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who challenged India’s rule over occupied Kashmir for decades, died on Wednesday while in police custody. He was...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF told that Pakistan won’t increase tariffs, says Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been informed that Pakistan did not currently have the capacity to...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS stresses need for military cooperation in meeting with Saudi CGS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between Pakistan and the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Outlaw arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested underworld king Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt, and dozen of his accomplices during a late-night raid on his...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA report says number of complaints related to harassment, blasphemy increasing

There has been a marked increase in the number of complaints related to blasphemy, harassment, anti-government posts and pornography, according to a report compiled...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fix price of oxygen cylinders, SC tells government

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) directed on Wednesday the Ministry of Industries and Production to fix the price of oxygen cylinders within two days’...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

COAS stresses need for military cooperation in meeting with Saudi CGS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between Pakistan and the...

Outlaw arrested in Lahore

FIA report says number of complaints related to harassment, blasphemy increasing

Fix price of oxygen cylinders, SC tells government

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.