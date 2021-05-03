Govt hands over possession of 1,508 housing units

ISLAMABAD: The government has handed over the possession of 1,508 apartments and housing units to the applicants under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP).

Talking to APP, a housing ministry official said around 2,003,940 people applied for the registration during Phase-I and II, out of which 1,799,533 were found eligible after scrutiny of their documents.

He said the ministry was taking various steps to facilitate the low-income segment of the society by restarting stalled schemes and constructing new apartments worth Rs109 billion.

He said the ministry had revived some stalled projects including Kurri Road, G-10/2, I-16/3, I-12/1, and Wafaqi Colony Lahore.

These long-stalled projects had been put on the track and completed by the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), however, the work on I/16-3 and I/12-1 projects was in progress, he added.

Regarding the initiatives taken in Balochistan, he said the Kuchlak Road project Quetta, consisting of 1,350 housing units, was inaugurated in 2019 on the land provided by the Balochistan government.

The official said the membership drive was executed and over 7,700 applications were received and automated balloting was also held successfully.

He said the PC-I had been approved by the Development Working Party (DWP) and endorsed by the PHA-F’s board of directors.

The bidding and tendering process had been completed, he said adding a letter of commencement to the contractors had been issued and work had been started.

About the initiatives taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), PHA Residencia Sorazai Project, Peshawar, he said the land measuring 8,500 kanals was provided by the KP government and in the first phase, the PHA-F would construct 10,000 housing units.

The official said all information regarding projects and schemes was available on the website of the ministry to keep the stakeholders and allotees updated.

Simultaneously, he said, the PHA and FGEHA had their social accounts on Facebook and Twitter, having complete information about the projects/initiatives. Moreover, the campaigns were also being publicised through newspapers, seminars, and media talks, he maintained.