NATIONAL

Govt hands over possession of 1,508 housing units

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government has handed over the possession of 1,508 apartments and housing units to the applicants under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP).

Talking to APP, a housing ministry official said around 2,003,940 people applied for the registration during Phase-I and II, out of which 1,799,533 were found eligible after scrutiny of their documents.

He said the ministry was taking various steps to facilitate the low-income segment of the society by restarting stalled schemes and constructing new apartments worth Rs109 billion.

He said the ministry had revived some stalled projects including Kurri Road, G-10/2, I-16/3, I-12/1, and Wafaqi Colony Lahore.

These long-stalled projects had been put on the track and completed by the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), however, the work on I/16-3 and I/12-1 projects was in progress, he added.

Regarding the initiatives taken in Balochistan, he said the Kuchlak Road project Quetta, consisting of 1,350 housing units, was inaugurated in 2019 on the land provided by the Balochistan government.

The official said the membership drive was executed and over 7,700 applications were received and automated balloting was also held successfully.

He said the PC-I had been approved by the Development Working Party (DWP) and endorsed by the PHA-F’s board of directors.

The bidding and tendering process had been completed, he said adding a letter of commencement to the contractors had been issued and work had been started.

About the initiatives taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), PHA Residencia Sorazai Project, Peshawar, he said the land measuring 8,500 kanals was provided by the KP government and in the first phase, the PHA-F would construct 10,000 housing units.

The official said all information regarding projects and schemes was available on the website of the ministry to keep the stakeholders and allotees updated.

Simultaneously, he said, the PHA and FGEHA had their social accounts on Facebook and Twitter, having complete information about the projects/initiatives. Moreover, the campaigns were also being publicised through newspapers, seminars, and media talks, he maintained.

Previous articlePakistan, Saudi envoys discuss Imran’s forthcoming visit to Riyadh
Next articleGovt announces 49 amendments in election law, seeks Opp’s support
Avatar
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CAA to collect outstanding dues on PIA behalf

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to collect outstanding dues on behalf of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) directly from the carrier’s passengers. The regulator...
Read more
NATIONAL

Actor Sumbul Shahid passes away of Covid-19

LAHORE: Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid died of Covid-19 on Thursday. Shahid, sister to Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, had contracted the contagion disease last month...
Read more
NATIONAL

Enough supplies of Covid-19 vaccine for eligible population: govt

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services Director General Rana Safdar Thursday said that the government has expedited the process of Covid-19 vaccination procurement and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says govt working to control inequality

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government was focusing on equitable distribution of resources to rich and poor by ensuring basic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zaidi sues Ismail for slander

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday sent a legal notice under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
Read more
NATIONAL

All parties, save PPP, boycott vote recount in NA-249

KARACHI: All mainstream political parties, except Pakistan People's Party (PPP), on Thursday boycotted recounting of votes in NA-249 (Karachi West-II) constituency -- where a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Durrani indicted in wealth case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Thursday indicted Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the assets beyond income case against him. The charges...

Imran says govt working to control inequality

Zaidi sues Ismail for slander

All parties, save PPP, boycott vote recount in NA-249

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.