Eastbay Expressway Gwadar to complete in October: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that work on the Eastbay Expressway Gwadar project is in its final stage and it would be completed by October this year.

In a tweet on Sunday, Bajwa said that the 14.5-kilometre offshore expressway has already been completed while the remaining 4.5-kilometre onshore road is under construction and 92 per cent of work has been completed.

The CPEC Authority chairman said that the expressway will connect the port with the second phase of the Free Trade Zone which will facilitate the business climate of the zone and the port alike.

Earlier last week, Bajwa said that work on the CPEC western route was in full swing. Talking about the overall progress of CPEC, the authority’s official said that the mega project would move forward with more pace during the current year and the years ahead, which would further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

Their strategic relationship, which is being strengthened with every passing day, is of great importance both on regional as well as international fronts, he said. He added that in the next phase, work on four important sectors, including industry, agriculture, socio-economic development and Gwadar New City would also be done at a fast pace.

The official said that nine out of 22 energy projects have been completed, while five mega electricity projects in Thar, Kohala, Azad Pattan and others are in the pipeline. After completion of all the projects, Pakistan would not only become self-sufficient in energy with the addition of 17,000MW electricity to the national grid but would also be able to export it.