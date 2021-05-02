NATIONAL

PM wants new budget focused on uplift projects, inflation

By Staff Report
APP64-04 ISLAMABAD: March 04 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing 5th meeting of Board of Approval for Special Economic Zones at PM Office. APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran khan has directed that development projects should be focused on in the next fiscal budget and special attention should be paid to reduce the inflation ratio.

Chairing a meeting regarding the next fiscal budget and to review the economic situation on Sunday, the prime minister said that all development projects should be finalised keeping in view the public needs.

The prime minister stressed the need for the upcoming of the budget to be people-friendly. He wants the focus to be on providing jobs to the youth in merged districts and uplift of the undeveloped areas. He said that relief should be provided to the oppressed classes.

The meeting sought suggestions regarding the incoming federal budget from senior leadership of the party. The meeting also discussed in detail the current economic situation, strategy to stop inflation and development projects during next fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak and Shafqat Mahmood, governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, and other high officials.

Previous articleEastbay Expressway Gwadar to complete in October: Asim Bajwa
Next articlePakistan received 4.06m doses of Covid jabs so far
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan received 4.06m doses of Covid jabs so far

Pakistan has so far received a total of 4.06 million doses of vaccines for the novel coronavirus, including 3.5 million doses of the Chinese...
Read more
HEADLINES

Eastbay Expressway Gwadar to complete in October: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that work on the Eastbay Expressway Gwadar project...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Getting away from accountability

I am amazed at the reaction on the net to the Supreme Court’s decision in the review petition filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa....
Read more
HEADLINES

Hamdullah accuses PPP for conspiring against PDM

ISLAMABAD: It seems that efforts for reconciliation between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have suffered...
Read more
HEADLINES

Iranian foreign minister apologises for leaked comments about General Soleimani

Iran’s foreign minister apologised on Sunday for recorded comments that were leaked to the public last week, creating a firestorm in Iran less than...
Read more
NATIONAL

GB package to uplift region: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said the billion-rupee development package of the federal government will usher in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Hamdullah accuses PPP for conspiring against PDM

ISLAMABAD: It seems that efforts for reconciliation between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have suffered...

Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could ‘evade immune response’

Iranian foreign minister apologises for leaked comments about General Soleimani

GB package to uplift region: Gandapur

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.