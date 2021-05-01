NATIONAL

Alvi calls on businesses to play role in making Pakistan a symbol of progress

By Staff Report
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party candidate Arif Alvi (C) walks back with party leaders after submitting papers for the presidential election outside the high court building in Islamabad on August 27, 2018. Pakistan will hold presidential elections on September 4. / AFP / FAROOQ NAEEM

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday urged businesses across the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress.

“We believe that workers and employers are partners in the production process and their cooperation is essential for socio-economic development of the country,” the president said in his message on the occasion of International Labour Day observed on May 1.

He said Islam had given sanctity to the rights and dignity of the labourers much before the establishment of labour laws.

“We find numerous inspiring examples of the dignity of labour and respect for the rights of the working classes in the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him),” he added.

The president said: “On International Labour Day, we celebrate the contribution of our working men and women and acknowledge their utmost efforts for the betterment of our lives and to the sustainable development of Pakistan.”

“On this day, we reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and pay tribute to their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights,” he added.

Alvi said that the struggle became the beacon of light for the fight against social injustice, child labour, bonded labour, discrimination on basis of colour, creed, religion or sex and every form of exploitation.

He said the government was fully aware of the issues faced by the workers, specifically in the wake of the Covid-19 crises, and utmost efforts were being made for the welfare and protection of their rights.

This pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on the working and labour class and the Government helped them under the Ehsaas welfare programme to provide them immediate relief, he added.

The president hoped that the federal and provincial governments would continue their endeavours to ensure the protection of the rights of labour.

“At this moment of International Labour Day, we recommit our collective efforts — as Government, workers and employers to promote equity, social and economic justice, and eradicate child labour, forced labour and every form of discrimination from society,” he added.

“I greet the workers all across Pakistan and pray for their future well-being and prosperity,” the president maintained.

Previous articleSindh detects Brazil, South African coronavirus variants
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Sindh detects Brazil, South African coronavirus variants

KARACHI: Health officials in Sindh said they have detected two coronavirus variants first identified in Brazil and South Africa. It would be the first detection...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran directs to introduce electronic voting, purchase EVMs within six months

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to introduce a modern electronic voting system in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the ministry of finance...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC announces to slash international flights to curb Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 percent of current numbers to curb rising Covid-19 cases,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM reiterates resolve to complete CPEC projects ‘at all costs’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction on the pace of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) ongoing projects and reiterated the resolve to complete...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan disappointed with European Parliament’s resolution on blasphemy laws: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said it is disappointed with the adoption of a resolution at the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in the country. “The discourse...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan going for aggressive lockdown to curtail Covid-19: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the third wave of Covid-19 is particularly challenging as Pakistan is going for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Next major war will be ‘very different,’ US defense chief says

WASHINGTON: The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the...

Lahore goes into two-day lockdown from today

As US prepared exit, Taliban protected foreign bases, but killed Afghans

Scientists say India govt ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.