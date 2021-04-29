NATIONAL

Polling underway in Karachi’s NA-249

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Voting is underway on Thursday for by-elections on NA-249 (Karachi West-II) National Assembly seat in Baldia Town neighbourhood of the metropolis.

276 polling stations comprising 796 polling booths have been established in the constituency, Radio Pakistan reported. The voting process began at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any pause.

The National Assembly seat was created in 2018 by amalgamating neighbourhoods that previously fell in two Upper House constituencies — NA-239 and NA-240 — during three general elections between 2002 and 2013.

The constituency, with 339,591 registered voters, has emerged to be a highly contested seat with candidates belonging to almost every major political party fighting for it.

Prominent candidates in the run are Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, Amjad Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Qadir Khan Mandokhail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mohammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Kamalvi of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

TLP which was banned earlier this month over violent nationwide protests is contesting the seat after the Ministry of Interior said it could contest elections until such time that it stood dissolved as a political party registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Hopefuls and their supporters talking to APP acknowledged a lacklustre ambience reflecting a certain sense of detachment among the voters belonging to the constituency, however, expressed hope that they would come out of their homes by noon.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that all surveys had shown the PTI to be ahead of all other parties in the by-poll.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said in a tweet that billionaires and political heavyweights are competing against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s young ideological and local worker Amjad Afridi.

The election, he said, was not a contest between [different] candidates but between different ideologies.

In a statement, National Assembly Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the people of the constituency to come out of their homes and exercise their “constitutional and democratic” right to vote.

He said that by exercising their right to vote, people could elect competent representatives that would fulfil the promises made to the people.

“I am confident that you will make the right decision, as you did in the past, and will play your part in helping to deal with the myriad of problems plaguing the country,” he said. He also urged caution in light of the current coronavirus situation and told voters to wear a face mask.

Previous articleImran welcomes Saudi peace overtures to Iran
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran welcomes Saudi peace overtures to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Days after the Saudi crown prince struck a conciliatory tone towards Iran and sought “good” relations with the kingdom’s arch-nemesis, Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Signs condemning Israel occupation of Palestine pop up ahead of Jerusalem Day

KARACHI: Banners displaying slogans condemning the Israeli occupation and in solidarity with Palestinians are appearing across the country on Thursday ahead of Jerusalem Day. Jerusalem...
Read more
NATIONAL

Habib takes oath as minister of state for information

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting to Farrukh Habib. The ceremony was held...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA speaker urges 100 parliamentarians to raise their voices against Islamophobia

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has urged Muslim lawmakers to speak out in their respective parliaments against the tide of Islamophobia, stressing that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farrukh Habib appointed as state minister for information

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib as the state minister for information and broadcasting. Minister for Information and Broadcasting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iran, Norway impose travel restrictions on Pakistan

Iran and Norway on Wednesday became the latest countries to impose travel restrictions on Pakistani citizens out of fear of the dangerous Indian variant...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India’s deepening water crisis at the heart of farm protests

NEW DELHI: Every year, Swarn Singh sows rice in his fields, knowing that the thirsty crop is draining northern India’s Punjab of its groundwater....

India adds another 375K virus cases, tries to vaccinate more

Blinken says Turkey, others should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons

Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.