NATIONAL

Ex-official accuses govt of politicising FIA

By Jawad Zulfiqar

Bashir Memon, the former director general of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), on Tuesday accused the government of using the investigative agency for political purposes.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the former official said that he was approached by Shahzad Akbar and Farogh Naseem to prepare a charge sheet against Supreme Court (SC) judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Spilling the beans over other incidences, he said that he was also summoned and asked to take notice of a picture of first lady tweeted by Maryam Nawaz and to charge her under terrorism clauses, which he refused to do. He added that the government had also asked him to imprison the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president for being anti-state, which he refused to do as well.

Memon said that once Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned him and said that LEAs ignore charges against Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, etc. while they are after Arif Naqvi. He said that the premier told him that Naqvi was his friend. He added that PM Imran accused him of holding a soft corner for opposition leaders.

The former director general of the investigative agency said that he was fired over his refusal to comply with the government’s instructions.

Previous articlePolitical restructuring
Avatar
Jawad Zulfiqar

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Bilawal hails SC verdict in Justice Isa case

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has welcomed the recent judgement on Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition, alleging that the federal...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N will fight rigging attempts in AJK polls, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, while warning the state premier about possible rigging in the upcoming polls, said that...
Read more
HEADLINES

South Balochistan’s development govt’s top priority: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa Tuesday said the development of roads in South Balochistan was a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad seeks opposition’s suggestions for electronic voting

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the opposition to submit their suggestions for electoral reforms to hold the next general...
Read more
NATIONAL

Scientists urged to play role in combating health misinformation campaigns

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) and scientists in general to play...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iqbal says building Narowal sports complex ‘his only crime’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the only charge against him was that he had built the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Online learning and health issues

The outbreak of pandemic throughout the world has paralyzed all activities including the education system,it has its impact on students health be it mental...

Arab Americans Demand Respect

How ideology influences people

Alarming onset of third wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.