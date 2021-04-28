NATIONAL

Akram urges closing of digital divide for disparity reduction

By APP

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at UN Munir Akram has underlined the need for political commitment to address the “digital divide”, the gap between under-connected and highly digitalised countries, to help the developing world unlock opportunities for rapid all-round progress.

“While the coronavirus pandemic has revealed the world’s dependence on computers, international cooperation was essential to optimise the opportunities offered by digitalisation and the associated frontier technologies,” Akram said in a high-level debate on “Digital Cooperation and Connectivity” held in the UNGA Hall.

“Among these opportunities were higher productivity in all sectors, agriculture, manufacturing, services, finance, trade and communication, job creation, the fastest growth in employment is now in work related to the ICT sector, and expanding digitalisation,” Akram, who also heads the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said.

To highlight the digital divide, he said that while 87 percent of people are online in the advanced countries, only 19 percent are connected in the poorest countries, pointing out that women were doubly disadvantaged, especially in the developing countries.

Bridging the digital divide, Akram said, will require investment in both hardware and software. The poor people cannot access the tools required for education, commerce, or production with this software.

“We need to invest in the infrastructure. Infrastructure for broadband, the Internet cables, and the last mile solutions that are required to connect the world,” he said.

“Investment in software requires developing the skills in education, as well as the ability to access computers and other devices at affordable prices.”

“Indeed,” he said, “with appropriate national support and international cooperation, developing countries can aim, not so much to emulate the existing development model in the advanced economies, but to leapfrog with the help of a digitalised knowledge and skills into the economies of the future.”

“The key to the developing countries’ success was the political will of their governments to invest in the essential hardware and software and to foster participation in the emerging frontier technologies — G five, robotics, artificial intelligence, and the cables and broadband required for connection.”

Akram also warned of the dark sides of the web, a world where the internet is used to propagate terrorism, purvey pornography, defame people and states, target minorities in vulnerable groups, intrude into personal privacy, conduct cyber warfare against sovereign nations and instigate conflict and rivalries.

“We must develop the digital tools to identify such malicious activities and to defend against them, and to neutralise them,” he told delegates.

“It is self-evident that these objectives to optimise the opportunities offered by digitalisation and to defend against this misuse, cannot be achieved without inclusive international cooperation among all stakeholders.”

70 percent of the ICT infrastructure was owned by private companies located in two countries, and they collect most of the data generated by internet use.

The UN and its functional agencies and bodies, including ECOSOC, Akram said, possess the legitimacy and the convening power to promote and serve as the venue for international cooperation and effective governance of the digital space.

He expressed the hope that “while seeking to bridge the north, south digital divide, we will be cautious not to trigger an equally debilitating east, west digital divide,” adding that the competition to harness technology should not become the face of future trade wars.

“It will divide the world and erode the promise for accelerated global growth and transformation, and the realisation of a world which is sustainable, green, and equal.,” the ECOSOC chief added.

Previous articleBalochistan to witness prosperity revolution through massive development: PM
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Balochistan to witness prosperity revolution through massive development: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday Imran Khan said the government was focused on bringing a revolution of prosperity in Balochistan through projects...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges UNSC to protect civilians in armed conflicts

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to "act boldly" in protecting civilians and critical infrastructure during the conflict, pointing...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab shuts down colleges as Covid-19 cases rise

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday directed all colleges, both public and private, to shut down campuses from Thursday until the Eid holidays. The notification...
Read more
NATIONAL

Meals on wheels programme sets up account for donations

ISLAMABAD: A fund has been established to solicit public donations for the expansion of the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye -- meals on wheels --...
Read more
NATIONAL

One police officer dead in Balochistan blast

QUETTA: A roadside bomb went off near a police vehicle in Quetta on Wednesday, leaving an officer dead and five others hurt, police said. No...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC issues notice to Punjab IG on plea against PML-N MP’s arrest

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Punjab police chief to submit a response before April 29 on a petition...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Meals on wheels programme sets up account for donations

ISLAMABAD: A fund has been established to solicit public donations for the expansion of the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye -- meals on wheels --...

One police officer dead in Balochistan blast

LHC issues notice to Punjab IG on plea against PML-N MP’s arrest

Experts to prepare report on PSM oxygen plant revival

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.