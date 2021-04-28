Akram urges closing of digital divide for disparity reduction

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at UN Munir Akram has underlined the need for political commitment to address the “digital divide”, the gap between under-connected and highly digitalised countries, to help the developing world unlock opportunities for rapid all-round progress.

“While the coronavirus pandemic has revealed the world’s dependence on computers, international cooperation was essential to optimise the opportunities offered by digitalisation and the associated frontier technologies,” Akram said in a high-level debate on “Digital Cooperation and Connectivity” held in the UNGA Hall.

“Among these opportunities were higher productivity in all sectors, agriculture, manufacturing, services, finance, trade and communication, job creation, the fastest growth in employment is now in work related to the ICT sector, and expanding digitalisation,” Akram, who also heads the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said.

To highlight the digital divide, he said that while 87 percent of people are online in the advanced countries, only 19 percent are connected in the poorest countries, pointing out that women were doubly disadvantaged, especially in the developing countries.

Bridging the digital divide, Akram said, will require investment in both hardware and software. The poor people cannot access the tools required for education, commerce, or production with this software.

“We need to invest in the infrastructure. Infrastructure for broadband, the Internet cables, and the last mile solutions that are required to connect the world,” he said.

“Investment in software requires developing the skills in education, as well as the ability to access computers and other devices at affordable prices.”

“Indeed,” he said, “with appropriate national support and international cooperation, developing countries can aim, not so much to emulate the existing development model in the advanced economies, but to leapfrog with the help of a digitalised knowledge and skills into the economies of the future.”

“The key to the developing countries’ success was the political will of their governments to invest in the essential hardware and software and to foster participation in the emerging frontier technologies — G five, robotics, artificial intelligence, and the cables and broadband required for connection.”

Akram also warned of the dark sides of the web, a world where the internet is used to propagate terrorism, purvey pornography, defame people and states, target minorities in vulnerable groups, intrude into personal privacy, conduct cyber warfare against sovereign nations and instigate conflict and rivalries.

“We must develop the digital tools to identify such malicious activities and to defend against them, and to neutralise them,” he told delegates.

“It is self-evident that these objectives to optimise the opportunities offered by digitalisation and to defend against this misuse, cannot be achieved without inclusive international cooperation among all stakeholders.”

70 percent of the ICT infrastructure was owned by private companies located in two countries, and they collect most of the data generated by internet use.

The UN and its functional agencies and bodies, including ECOSOC, Akram said, possess the legitimacy and the convening power to promote and serve as the venue for international cooperation and effective governance of the digital space.

He expressed the hope that “while seeking to bridge the north, south digital divide, we will be cautious not to trigger an equally debilitating east, west digital divide,” adding that the competition to harness technology should not become the face of future trade wars.

“It will divide the world and erode the promise for accelerated global growth and transformation, and the realisation of a world which is sustainable, green, and equal.,” the ECOSOC chief added.