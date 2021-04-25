UNICEF to provide protective gear to Pakistan to fight Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will provide $14.5 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Pakistan to help contain the spread of a third Covid-19 peak.

The Pakistan wing of the organisation is supporting the Ministry of National Health Services (MoNHS) to procure PPEs kits and medicines worth $14.5 million with funding from World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and Gavi alliance.

The kits will be distributed to staffers in hospitals, isolation centers, quarantine centres and front-line vaccinators.

So far, protection equipment worth $2 million has been handed over to Health Ministry for distribution. UNICEF is arranging the shipment of more kits through World Food Programme (WFP) Transport Common Services to arrive in Karachi, starting July 13.

The WFP flights are being made available for free to all Covid-19 response humanitarian actors.

A total of 168 test kits (1,000 tests per kit) with a total value of $2.4 million, funded from World Bank funding are expected to arrive soon.