HEADLINES

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs in third T20 to clinch series

By Agencies

Mohammad Rizwan hammered an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali took four wickets to lead Pakistan to a 24-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Rizwan battled through the 20 overs after Pakistan won the toss, helping his side to 165-3 on a slow surface.

Zimbabwe replied with 141-7, falling well short of the target as Pakistan claimed a 2-1 victory in the series.

Hasan took a career-best 4-18 as he helped check Zimbabwe’s progress after the home side had made a promising start.

In-form Rizwan, whose runs came off 60 balls, featured in a 126-run second-wicket partnership with captain Babar Azam who made 52 runs off 46 balls.

Zimbabwe, who secured an upset 19-run victory in the second match on Friday, were on course for another surprise success as opener Wesley Madhevere (59) and Tadiwanashe Marumani put on 64 runs for the second wicket as the home team reached 101-1 after 13 overs, needing 65 runs off 42 balls.

When Marumani was bowled by Mohammad Hasnain for 35, however, the runs dried up and wickets tumbled regularly as Pakistan completed a comfortable victory.

The T20 series will be followed by two Tests, also in Harare, beginning on April 29 and May 7.

Previous articleUNICEF to provide protective gear to Pakistan to fight Covid-19
Next articleIndia asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its Covid-19 handling
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Another U-Turn? Maryam wants Imran to complete five-year term

ISLAMABAD: In a major policy shift, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she would like to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Read more
HEADLINES

Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched

The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan, U.S. Army General Scott Miller, on Sunday said an orderly withdrawal of foreign forces and the handing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal demands PM Imran’s resignation over inflation in country

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday demanded the resignation of the prime minister once again, this time stating that PM...
Read more
HEADLINES

Work on CPEC Western route in full swing: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that work on the CPEC western route was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan ready to talk if India revisits Aug 5 decisions: Qureshi

ANKARA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan would be happy to talk out differences and resolve outstanding issues through dialogue...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nobody can defeat you if you don’t give up, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a nation cannot be destroyed with a dearth of resources, or even if you flatten them...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Work on CPEC Western route in full swing: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that work on the CPEC western route was...

Pakistan ready to talk if India revisits Aug 5 decisions: Qureshi

Nobody can defeat you if you don’t give up, says PM

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its Covid-19 handling

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.