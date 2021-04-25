PTI Sindh lawmaker joins PPP

KARACHI: A Sindh Assembly member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left his party to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday.

Shaharyar Khan Shar announced his decision to join PPP during a meeting with PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He won his seat — PS-18 (Ghotki-I) — on a PTI ticket in 2018 general elections. He would now resign from the seat and contest a by-election on a PPP ticket.

Reports citing sources said the lawmaker was unhappy with his party leadership during the recent Senate elections.