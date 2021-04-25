NATIONAL

PTI Sindh lawmaker joins PPP

By INP

KARACHI: A Sindh Assembly member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left his party to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday.

Shaharyar Khan Shar announced his decision to join PPP during a meeting with PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He won his seat — PS-18 (Ghotki-I) — on a PTI ticket in 2018 general elections. He would now resign from the seat and contest a by-election on a PPP ticket.

Reports citing sources said the lawmaker was unhappy with his party leadership during the recent Senate elections.

Previous articleNAB opens probe against two PPP MPs
Next articleBaloch journalist shot dead in alleged robbery encounter
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UNICEF to provide protective gear to Pakistan to fight Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will provide $14.5 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Pakistan to help contain the spread of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Panel discusses ways to achieve food, water and energy security

LAHORE: A holistic approach and reliable database on water resources and their usage across Pakistan is the key to achieving food, water, and energy...
Read more
HEADLINES

Coronavirus outbreak: Notification to take Pakistan Army’s assistance issued

ISLAMABAD: A notification on Sunday has been issued to take the assistance of the Pakistan Army in the attempt to prevent the further spread...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA brings 1m jabs of Covid-19 vaccine from China

BEIJING: Special aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million jabs of Covid-19 vaccine from China left for Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Baloch journalist shot dead in alleged robbery encounter

A journalist was shot dead in an encounter with two motorbike thieves in the Bank Colony area of Quetta on Saturday evening, it emerged. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB opens probe against two PPP MPs

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) commenced an inquiry against two Pakistan People's Party (PPP) lawmakers -- Aamir Magsi and his brother Nadir Magsi...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Baloch journalist shot dead in alleged robbery encounter

A journalist was shot dead in an encounter with two motorbike thieves in the Bank Colony area of Quetta on Saturday evening, it emerged. According to...

PTI Sindh lawmaker joins PPP

NAB opens probe against two PPP MPs

Covid-19 death toll inches down to 118

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.