Baloch journalist shot dead in alleged robbery encounter

By News Desk

A journalist was shot dead in an encounter with two motorbike thieves in the Bank Colony area of Quetta on Saturday evening, it emerged.

According to the police, Abdul Wahid Raisani, who worked as a reporter and sub-editor at Daily Azadi newspaper, was on his way home when two men attempted to snatch his motorbike.

During the struggle, shots were fired, one of which hit Raisani in the chest.

Rescue teams took Raisani to the hospital “immediately” after the firing incident but he could not survive the wound and passed away.

Police took the body of the slain journalist into their custody and shifted it to the hospital for further necessary action after the armed men fled from the crime scene. 

This incident occurred one day after senior journalist and former Press Club president Chaman Akhtar Gulfam survived an assassination attempt.

Moreover, the Balochistan Union of Journalist (BUJ) condemned the assassination attack on the journalist and demanded a transparent inquiry into the incident and arrest of the culprits.

