NAB opens probe against two PPP MPs

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) commenced an inquiry against two Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers — Aamir Magsi and his brother Nadir Magsi — over purported financial irregularities in the development schemes carried out in Qambar Shahdadkot.

The Sukkur chapter of the agency has summoned Qambar Shahdadkot deputy commissioner (DC) along with the record of development schemes carried out between 2008 and 2013 on April 29.

Uplift funds worth Rs2 billion were transferred to Jhal Magsi by Nadir and contracts were awarded on favouritism.

The contract for the repair of roads damaged in the 2010 flood was given to Bilal Sheikh and others. The agency has asked DC to provide details of Rs850 million that were given to the city from 2008 to 2013.

The DC has been asked to provide lists of the development work done by the two lawmakers.