Coronavirus outbreak: Notification to take Pakistan Army's assistance issued

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A notification on Sunday has been issued to take the assistance of the Pakistan Army in the attempt to prevent the further spread of coronavirus across the country.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir (AJK) will be able to take the services of army soldiers whereas Sindh is not on the list yet.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while briefing the nation about the prevailing situation in the country regarding Covid-19, said Pakistan Army will help police and Rangers to ensure implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a televised address after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad, he regretted that the people are currently not observing caution. He warned if the people did not comply with the health guidelines, we will have to impose complete lockdowns in cities.

In this regard, the Pakistan Army’s troops were seen patrolling Peshawar roads along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of coronavirus SOPs.

The officials sealed over 100 shops and detained more than 300 persons including shopkeepers on violation of the SOPs.

The officials conducted raids in Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road and Charsadda Road in Peshawar over breach of the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Three bakeries, and scores of ice-cream and juice shops were sealed over the SOPs violation.

Police registered cases against 20 persons in Gujranwala over violation, while 22 shops were sealed and challans issued to 14 vehicles.

In Pakpattan 52 shops and 20 eateries were sealed over violation of the corona precautionary measures.

Pakistan has reported 118 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 795,627. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,117.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC 5,611 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 7,964 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,593 in Sindh, 3,103 in KP, 660 in Islamabad, 461 in AJK, 232 in Balochistan, and 104 in GB.

Furthermore, 288,598 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 277,593 in Sindh, 113,121 in KP, 72,981 in Islamabad, 21,618 in Balochistan, 16,463 in AJK and 5,253 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 11,538,771 coronavirus tests and 55,128 in the last 24 hours. 689,812 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,826 patients are in critical condition.

