NATIONAL

Lankan monks visit Ghandhara civilisation sites

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A 14-member delegation of visiting Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visited several archaeological sites of Gandhara civilisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and performed religious rituals.

The delegation arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a week-long visit aimed at strengthening cultural ties between Islamabad and Colombo based on shared Buddhist heritage.

The guests visited the sites in Taxila, Khanpur, and Takht-i-Bhai and evinced keen interest in the preservation of the sites by the government.

They praised the restoration of the Buddhist religious sites at Bhimala in the Khanpur town of Haripur.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism Zulfi Bukhari, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism secretary, and scholars accompanied the delegation.

The monks were informed about the progress of work on the Buddhist sites in Taxila and Khanpur for the promotion of religious tourism by the government.

Bukhari while talking to reporters on the occasion said the government has a vision to complete the world’s biggest Ghandhara trail by 2022.

The tour has been arranged by the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo to boost religious tourism in Pakistan by showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

The visit is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to promote religious tourism, project the country’s historical treasures and strengthen cultural ties, said Ayesha Abu Bakr Fahad, Second Secretary at Pakistan Mission in Colombo.

Previous articleImran expresses solidarity as India battles rising Covid cases, oxygen shortage
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran expresses solidarity as India battles rising Covid cases, oxygen shortage

ISLAMABAD: While India is in the grip of a rampaging second peak of the pandemic and its hospitals begging for oxygen supplies, Prime Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mission following acid attack on Pakistani-American student in New York: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Saturday Islamabad will continue to follow the development of the incident of an acid attack on a Pakistan-American...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ambassador calls on Xinhua president in Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haque called on He Ping, president and editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, at the agency's headquarters in Beijing. Hailing the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan urge Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks

ISTANBUL: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan called on the Afghan Taliban on Friday to reaffirm its commitment to achieving a negotiated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 157 Covid-19 deaths in highest daily total

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 157 deaths related to Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest number of deaths confirmed in a single day since the start of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan urges world to do more on climate change

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called upon the global community to ‘do more’ on the global climate action to protect the world community from unfolding deleterious impacts...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ambassador calls on Xinhua president in Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haque called on He Ping, president and editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, at the agency's headquarters in Beijing. Hailing the...

Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan urge Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks

Pakistan reports 157 Covid-19 deaths in highest daily total

Covid-19 patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.