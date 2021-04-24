Lankan monks visit Ghandhara civilisation sites

ISLAMABAD: A 14-member delegation of visiting Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visited several archaeological sites of Gandhara civilisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and performed religious rituals.

The delegation arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a week-long visit aimed at strengthening cultural ties between Islamabad and Colombo based on shared Buddhist heritage.

The guests visited the sites in Taxila, Khanpur, and Takht-i-Bhai and evinced keen interest in the preservation of the sites by the government.

They praised the restoration of the Buddhist religious sites at Bhimala in the Khanpur town of Haripur.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism Zulfi Bukhari, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism secretary, and scholars accompanied the delegation.

It was a pleasure joining the h’able delegation of Monks from Srilanka on our Gandhara trail. TakhtBhai & JamalGarhi are among best preserved Buddhism sites in the world-by 2022 one of the largest & well designed Gandhara pilgrimage trails will be ready to visit in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/xk7us9HsQH — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) April 23, 2021

The monks were informed about the progress of work on the Buddhist sites in Taxila and Khanpur for the promotion of religious tourism by the government.

Bukhari while talking to reporters on the occasion said the government has a vision to complete the world’s biggest Ghandhara trail by 2022.