HEADLINES

Covid-19 third wave: Minister warns of stricter restrictions if situation worsens

Asad Umar says govt will have no option but to impose complete lockdown in cities

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday suggested more restrictions to control the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

“We will have to increase the restrictions. If we do not contain the rapid spread of the pandemic, we will have no option but to impose a complete lockdown in the big cities,” Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said after chairing a meeting of NCOC.

He said that they would present their recommendations to the National Coordination Committee on Friday, which would make the final decision.

The minister warned that it was the last chance that the people should take the pandemic serious as they did in the first wave last year, otherwise they would have to suffer from strict restrictions.

He regretted that neither the people nor the administration was showing their responsibility to ensure full compliance with the precautions and anti-Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

He requested the provincial chief ministers to show leadership in this regard.

“All possible assistance [from the federal government] is at their disposal, but they have to show leadership on the ground as the people will follow their message,” he added.

Asad again warned that the country was only a few days away from the complete lockdown so the people must follow the SOPs to stem the surge of Covid-19.

The number of active coronavirus patients, he said, had now risen to over 83,000 from merely a few thousand a few weeks ago.

The minister said that Covid-19 positivity ratio was alarmingly increasing as evident from 33 per cent in Mardan, 26 per cent in Peshawar, 20 per cent in Noshehra, 38 per cent in Bahawalpur, 25 per cent in Faisalabad, 27 per cent in Lahore, 21 per cent in Multan and 28 per cent in Rawalpindi.

The positivity ratio in Sindh, however, was low, but it was also increasing gradually as it was recorded at 13 per cent in Karachi and 14 per cent in Hyderabad, he added.

The minister said that the number of coronavirus patients being admitted to hospitals had also increased to over 600 per day from 100 to 150 earlier.

He said that in June last year when the pandemic was on peak in the first wave, the maximum number of patients on oxygen was around 3,400, which had now increased to 4,500.

Asad said that the current week would be the worst in term of the number of deaths as the highest ever number of Covid-19 patients were losing their lives to the disease.

A week earlier, not more than 26 patients were dying of Covid-19, but their number crossed 137 per day, he added.

The minister said that the number of oxygen beds in hospitals was being increased and the situation at the moment was under control, however, it might go out of control if the Covid-19 cases kept on rising.

He said that the country had limited oxygen production capacity. The supply of oxygen had almost reached 90 per cent of the total capacity, he added.

In regard to the region, the minister said that in Iran, the daily number of cases had increased to 25,000 and 395 deaths per day. Similarly in India, about 14,000 new cases and 90 deaths per day were being reported earlier, but yesterday the number increased to over 275000 cases and 1,761 deaths, he added.

“The whole region was in the grip of a very dangerous Covid wave,” the minister said, adding a new variant of the coronavirus was spreading rapidly in India and that was why Pakistan had decided to ban travel to and from the neighbouring country.

Previous articlePakistan gets membership of three UN bodies
Next articleFormer PM asked to apologise after clash with NA speaker
Avatar
APP

1 COMMENT

  1. Thats bcs IKs speeches may be getting better bt governance is same. Look at reasons he is citing “administration” is not performing! Well whose is it. The govts obviously

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Indian Border Security seeks FIR against Pakistani ‘spy’ pigeon

In a bizarre turn of events, the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) have approached the Amritsar police station to register a first information report...
Read more
HEADLINES

At least four killed, over a dozen injured in Quetta blast

At least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in a powerful explosion in the parking lot of Serena Hotel in Quetta,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Reforms process started in MoIB in 2018 being resumed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the process of reforms started in the Ministry of Information and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to continue efforts for Afghan peace: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that it will continue to work towards achieving a lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. In a statement on Thursday, Foreign...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan once again urges UK to repatriate Nawaz to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday urged the United Kingdom to repatriate former premier and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, who is wanted...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation over rising inflation in Ramadan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has strongly criticised the government for skyrocketing inflation during the holy month of Ramadan and has demanded...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

People waiting to see a prosperous Pakistan

Despite high-profile claims of all the PTI government's achievements, the federal cabinet has once again been largely overthrown; especially the appointment of the third...

When covid-19 combines with diabetes

Indian Border Security seeks FIR against Pakistani ‘spy’ pigeon

At least four killed, over a dozen injured in Quetta blast

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.