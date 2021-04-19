Shahbaz forwards money laundering case file to LHC CJ

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday requested Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan to forward his bail request to the referee judge.

The development came after two judges, who were hearing money laundering case, submitted their dissenting verdicts on Sharif’s bail to the high court office.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, in his dissenting note, stated that fellow judge had approved the bail of Sharif despite his refusal whereas Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar told that the bail was granted on mutual consent.

Sharif’s release on bail in the case was halted after one of the judges hearing the matter raised an objection.

Following Justice Ghural’s note, Justice Khan had dissolved the bench hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.