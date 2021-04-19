HEADLINES

Provinces not kept in the loop on law and order situation: CM Murad

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lamented on Monday the provinces have not been kept in the loop on the law and order situation caused by recent violent protests by a religious party.

Speaking to the media after appearing before an accountability court in the Nooriabad power plant case in Islamabad, he said he is not familiar with details of whatever happened in Lahore the other day because they were blacked out.

“Mufti Muneebur Rehman has given a call for a countrywide strike. We have been in contact will everyone since last night,” the chief minister said, vowing not to stop anyone from holding peaceful protests in the province.

The CM Sindh said he had no knowledge of what the Centre is going to offer protesters. “I advise the federal government not to offer something that it could find difficult to fulfil,” he said, adding it would be better if the provinces are taken into confidence on the situation.

Meanwhile, the accountability court adjourned the Nooriabad Power Plant reference until May 5. According to the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah is accused of misusing powers in the disbursement of funds for the Nooriabad power plant project.

It stated that public funds worth billions were embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Murad and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

Previous articleNAB to auction Nawaz’s properties
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NAB to auction Nawaz’s properties

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to auction the properties owned by deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan will talk to India after Kashmir autonomy restored, Qureshi tells UAE

ISLAMABAD/ABU DHABI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday Pakistan has never avoided peace talks and wanted to live in peace with all...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five TTP terrorists arrested in Sindh: CTD

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism official said on Monday that a group of five terrorists were arrested in Sindh. Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General (DIG)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran announces to launch global campaign against blasphemy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced to launch along with the leaders of the Muslim world a global campaign to fight blasphemy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condoles with Egypt after deadly train derailment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan extended its condolences to Egypt on Monday, a day after 11 people were killed and 98 injured in a train accident in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Oxygen capacity for Covid-19 patients under stress, Umar says

ISLAMABAD: As the average number of new coronavirus infections reported each day has risen by more than 1,000 over the last 3 weeks, or...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Five TTP terrorists arrested in Sindh: CTD

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism official said on Monday that a group of five terrorists were arrested in Sindh. Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General (DIG)...

Imran announces to launch global campaign against blasphemy

Pakistan condoles with Egypt after deadly train derailment

Oxygen capacity for Covid-19 patients under stress, Umar says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.