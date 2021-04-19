Provinces not kept in the loop on law and order situation: CM Murad

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lamented on Monday the provinces have not been kept in the loop on the law and order situation caused by recent violent protests by a religious party.

Speaking to the media after appearing before an accountability court in the Nooriabad power plant case in Islamabad, he said he is not familiar with details of whatever happened in Lahore the other day because they were blacked out.

“Mufti Muneebur Rehman has given a call for a countrywide strike. We have been in contact will everyone since last night,” the chief minister said, vowing not to stop anyone from holding peaceful protests in the province.

The CM Sindh said he had no knowledge of what the Centre is going to offer protesters. “I advise the federal government not to offer something that it could find difficult to fulfil,” he said, adding it would be better if the provinces are taken into confidence on the situation.

Meanwhile, the accountability court adjourned the Nooriabad Power Plant reference until May 5. According to the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah is accused of misusing powers in the disbursement of funds for the Nooriabad power plant project.

It stated that public funds worth billions were embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Murad and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.