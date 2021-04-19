Five TTP terrorists arrested in Sindh: CTD

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism official said on Monday that a group of five terrorists were arrested in Sindh.

Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Omer Shahid Hamid told a press conference in Karachi that the arrested terrorists belonged to the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and they had planned an attack on a police training center in the provincial capital.

Hamid said that the CTD personnel and the intelligence unit of the paramilitary force Rangers conducted a joint raid and arrested the five terrorists, including two suicide bombers, in Jamshoro.

The official said suicide jackets with detonators, grenades, guns, the police uniform, and a map of the police center which they planned to attack were seized in the joint operation.

According to a CTD statement, the arrested terrorists were involved in various incidents of terrorism in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.