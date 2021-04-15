Saudi fund gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) gifted 100 tons of dates to Pakistan, SPA reported.

Pakistani Cabinet Division Director General Tahir Rashid thanked the Kingdom for the annual gift, adding that it reflects the strong and deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

He praised the pioneering role that Saudi Arabia plays at the Islamic, regional, and global levels.

In Sudan, KSrelief has distributed 1,000 Ramadan food baskets to the neediest families in Red Sea state.

The center also launched a project in Amman, Jordan to distribute 16,550 Ramadan food baskets.