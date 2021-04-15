NATIONAL

Cabinet okays summary to outlaw TLP under terrorism provisions: reports

France advises nationals, companies to temporarily leave Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Thursday a summary from the Ministry of Interior proposing a ban on the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the provision of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), reports citing sources said.

The cabinet also began work on issuing the declaration in this regard. The declaration will be presented before the Supreme Court, said reports.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will denotify the party on orders of the Supreme Court. All three parliamentarians of the party in the Sindh Assembly will automatically be disqualified after the ECP notification.

The decision to outlaw the group was taken on Wednesday, the third day of violent protests that killed two police officers and wounded at least 340 across the country.

The government said it has also arrested 1,400 workers of the group, that is agitating against the arrest of its chief, Saad Rizvi, ahead of countrywide rallies to denounce the publication of blasphemous cartoons in France.

The two officers were beaten to death in Lahore, said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. Another police officer, Sajid Kiyani, said the protestors also used firearms at some places where they also assaulted and abducted police.

Rizvi has been charged with instigating murder.

The TLP has been demanding that the Pakistan government expel the French ambassador and endorse a boycott of French products due to Charlie Hebdo’s republishing of the blasphemous cartoons following the October 16 beheading of Samuel Paty, a French schoolteacher who displayed the cartoons during a civics class.

Anti-French sentiment has been simmering for months in Pakistan since the government of President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Charlie Hebdo’s right to republish the caricatures.

Macron’s comments in September triggered anger across the Muslim world, with tens of thousands in Pakistan, neighboring Iran, and other Muslim countries flooding the streets and organising anti-French boycotts.

At the time, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the French president of attacking the Muslim faith and urged Muslim countries to work together to counter what he called growing repression in Europe.

In an address to the United Nations, Khan blasted Charlie Hebdo for republishing the cartoons, saying “wilful provocations” should be “universally outlawed”.

FRANCE ADVISES NATIONALS TO LEAVE PAKISTAN:

The development coincides with a communiqué issued from the French embassy in Islamabad urging all French nationals and companies to consider temporarily leaving the country.

“Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country,” the embassy said in an email to French citizens.

“The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines.”

— With additional input from AFP, Reuters

