Fawad reappointed information minister: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been reappointed as minister for information and broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Thursday.

“Congratulations @fawadchaudhry for getting reappointed as Federal Minister for Information,” Khan said in a tweet.

Chaudhry was appointed to the office of information minister in August 2018 but removed in April 2019 in one of the many abrupt cabinet reshuffles. He was replaced by Firdous Ashiq Awan, a relative newcomer to Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) camp, in a move that took many by surprise.

Awan too was sent packing in April last year and replaced by Senator Shibli Faraz, a longtime PTI stalwart.

On Sunday, Pakistan Today reported that Chaudhry was set to get the high-profile portfolio back.

In March, Faraz had said that discussions were underway as to whose portfolio should be replaced with whom and why. “Performance is the parameter,” he said, adding that potential was the other factor.

Speaking on a television programme on Sunday, Faraz said that was not aware of whether or not he would be included in the cabinet himself but expressed his belief that Chaudhry would be effective as the information minister.