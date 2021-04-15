NATIONAL

Fawad reappointed information minister: PTI leader

By Staff Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been reappointed as minister for information and broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Thursday.

“Congratulations @fawadchaudhry for getting reappointed as Federal Minister for Information,” Khan said in a tweet.

Chaudhry was appointed to the office of information minister in August 2018 but removed in April 2019 in one of the many abrupt cabinet reshuffles. He was replaced by Firdous Ashiq Awan, a relative newcomer to Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) camp, in a move that took many by surprise.

Awan too was sent packing in April last year and replaced by Senator Shibli Faraz, a longtime PTI stalwart.

On Sunday, Pakistan Today reported that Chaudhry was set to get the high-profile portfolio back.

In March, Faraz had said that discussions were underway as to whose portfolio should be replaced with whom and why. “Performance is the parameter,” he said, adding that potential was the other factor.

Speaking on a television programme on Sunday, Faraz said that was not aware of whether or not he would be included in the cabinet himself but expressed his belief that Chaudhry would be effective as the information minister.

Previous articleCabinet okays summary to outlaw TLP under terrorism provisions: reports
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Cabinet okays summary to outlaw TLP under terrorism provisions: reports

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Thursday a summary from the Ministry of Interior proposing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE is mediating between Pakistan and India, says diplomat

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ envoy to Washington confirmed the Gulf state is mediating between India and Pakistan to help the nuclear-armed rivals reach...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 deaths exceed over 100 for third day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 118 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day that fatalities have exceeded 100, the Ministry of National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi fund gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) gifted 100 tons of dates to Pakistan, SPA reported. Pakistani Cabinet Division Director General Tahir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran holds virtual summit with Uzbek president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues at a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev,...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Pakistan, India held secret talks to break Kashmir impasse’

NEW DELHI: Top intelligence officers from Pakistan and India held secret talks in Dubai in January in a new effort to calm military tension...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Saudi fund gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) gifted 100 tons of dates to Pakistan, SPA reported. Pakistani Cabinet Division Director General Tahir...

Imran holds virtual summit with Uzbek president

Biden, Suga to send signal to China at US-Japan summit

Australia to withdraw 80 remaining troops from Afghanistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.