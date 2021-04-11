Imran fulfilled promise of transparent elections: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise of holding fair and transparent elections.

In a statement, Awan said victory and defeat in the elections were part and parcel of politics. However, the reservations expressed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were still intact, she added.

Her remarks came after PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar won the by-election in the NA-75 constituency of Daska by securing 111,220 votes against PTI hopeful Ali Asjad Malhi’s 92,019 votes.

The polling that started at 8:00 am continued until 5:00 pm without any pause. 360 polling stations were set up for the 494,000 registered voters in the constituency. Out of which, 47 polling stations were declared sensitive by the ECP.

To deal with any untoward situation, Rangers and police were deployed in the constituency with troops on standby.