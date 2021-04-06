HEADLINES

ECP registers over 110 million voters across Pakistan

Data released reflects 65.33 million male, 50.29 milllion female voters

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday released the total number of voters across Pakistan, taking the voters tally to 1,108,224,697 eligible voters.

The updated data reveals that the ECP has added at least six million new voters since 2018, when the last general elections were held.

According to the rolls released in 2018. before the general elections, 105.96 million voters were registered to cast their vote in the 2018 elections. Of those, 59.22 million were male and 46.73 million were female, with the gender gap between male and female rising to around 12.5 million.

Per the data released by the ECP on Tuesday, the total number of male voters in Pakistan is 65.33 million, while the number of female voters is 50.29 million.

In Punjab, the number of male voters is 37,001,026 while the number of female voters is 35,020,231 and the total number of voters is 67,021,257.

The number of male voters in Sindh is 13,751,191, while the number of female voters is 11,194,404 and the total number of voters is 24,945,595.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, male voters 11,271,917 while female voters are 8,689,497. The total number of voters is 19,961,414.

The number of male voters in Balochistan is 2,814,156 and the number of female voters is 2,15,301 and the total number of voters is 4,919,457.

The number of male voters in Islamabad is 462,445 and the number of female voters 4,14,529. The total number of voters is 876,974.

Per the official spokesman of the ECP, the voters can get the details of their voter registration by sending an SMS to their ID card number 8300.

For the convenience of the public and voters, Form Collection Centers have been set up in all District Offices, Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers, where Form 21 for Registration / Transfer Vote, Form 22 for Objection / Delete Vote and Form 23 for Accuracy of Data Can be submitted.

Details of Form Collection Centers and Forms 21/22/23 can be obtained from the Election Commission of Pakistan’s website www.ecp.gov.pk. Contact the Election Commission of Pakistan Helpline No. 8848888-051 for more information and guidance.

Mian Abrar
