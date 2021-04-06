CPC, PPP agree to further strong mutual bond, long term cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday assured Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong that the PPP and Communist Party of China (CPC) would build on the strong mutual relationship and long-term cooperation nurtured over three generations of the PPP and the CPC.

The commitment was made during a call by the Chinese ambassador on the former president and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House, Karachi. PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman was also present.

The Chinese ambassador was accompanied by Defence Attache Major General Chen Wen Rong, Consul General Karachi Li Bijian and other diplomats.

Ambassador Rong exchanged views with the PPP leadership on areas of mutual cooperation and long-standing brotherly relations between the two neighbouring nations and the two political parties, the PPP and CPC.

Zardari and Bilawal thanked the Chinese government for all its bilateral cooperation in setting up the monumental China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after Gwadar Port was granted to China by Zardari.

They also expressed their gratitude for the assistance by the Chinese government to the people of Pakistan in the provision of essential vaccine aid to prevent Covid-19.