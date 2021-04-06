NATIONAL

Alvi urges clerics to follow Covid-19 guidelines

By APP
APP31-050421 ISLAMABAD: April 05 - President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a virtual meeting on the observance of COVID-19 SOPs during the Holy month of Ramzan at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the clerics to play their role in implementing Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Ramadan in mosques.

He advised the scholars to get themselves vaccinated and act as role models in following the guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting of clerics from across the country via video.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan also joined the meeting.

Provincial and Gilgit-Baltistan governors, Azad Kashmir chief secretary, and religious scholars from various schools of thought attended the meeting.

The president underlined the need to educate the people about the severity of the new variant of coronavirus. He added that clerics, media and political leadership should disseminate awareness messages urging people to follow all guidelines.

He said that the 20 point-declaration of guidelines, prepared last year in consensus with clerics, should be implemented at all mosques and Imambargahs during Ramadan.

He urged the people to offer special prayers during the first Friday of Ramadan to seek Allah’s blessings to get rid of the disease.

He appreciated the clerics for extending their cooperation during the previous two waves and hoped that they would continue to use all available fora including the pulpit and the mosques to raise awareness among people about the pandemic.

He also urged the people to pay Zakat and Fitrana which would help in alleviating people’s financial hardships during the pandemic.

President Alvi also thanked the clerics and participants of the meeting for praying for his speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Previous articleUrdu daily faces backlash from public, HRCP for ‘condemnable’ language against Aurat March
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Urdu daily faces backlash from public, HRCP for ‘condemnable’ language against Aurat March

LAHORE: The Urdu daily, Ummat, has been called out by educators, journalists, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for its use of "unethical...
Read more
HEADLINES

Primary, middle schools in covid-19 hotspots to remain closed till April 28: Shafqat Mahmood

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced  Tuesday that on-campus classes for grades from nursery to eighth at all private and government schools in Covid-19...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet reshuffle delayed for a few days

Prime Minister has postponed the latest reshuffling of his cabinet for a few days, it emerged on Tuesday. It has been predicted that the premier...
Read more
NATIONAL

Active diplomacy exposed Indian fascism in occupied Kashmir: Akram

NEW YORK: Active diplomacy exposed the reality of India's oppressive policies against Muslims in occupied Kashmir and in the region, said Pakistan Ambassador at...
Read more
LAHORE

Courts blamed for defective police investigation, judge regrets

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Dogar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over non-compliance of police with court orders in separate cases, observing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam urges LHC to reject NAB request of bail cancellation with penalty

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to turn down a National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Active diplomacy exposed Indian fascism in occupied Kashmir: Akram

NEW YORK: Active diplomacy exposed the reality of India's oppressive policies against Muslims in occupied Kashmir and in the region, said Pakistan Ambassador at...

Courts blamed for defective police investigation, judge regrets

Maryam urges LHC to reject NAB request of bail cancellation with penalty

Deeply saddened by loss of life in Indonesia floods: FO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.