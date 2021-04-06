Alvi urges clerics to follow Covid-19 guidelines

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the clerics to play their role in implementing Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Ramadan in mosques.

He advised the scholars to get themselves vaccinated and act as role models in following the guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting of clerics from across the country via video.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan also joined the meeting.

Provincial and Gilgit-Baltistan governors, Azad Kashmir chief secretary, and religious scholars from various schools of thought attended the meeting.

The president underlined the need to educate the people about the severity of the new variant of coronavirus. He added that clerics, media and political leadership should disseminate awareness messages urging people to follow all guidelines.

He said that the 20 point-declaration of guidelines, prepared last year in consensus with clerics, should be implemented at all mosques and Imambargahs during Ramadan.

He urged the people to offer special prayers during the first Friday of Ramadan to seek Allah’s blessings to get rid of the disease.

He appreciated the clerics for extending their cooperation during the previous two waves and hoped that they would continue to use all available fora including the pulpit and the mosques to raise awareness among people about the pandemic.

He also urged the people to pay Zakat and Fitrana which would help in alleviating people’s financial hardships during the pandemic.

President Alvi also thanked the clerics and participants of the meeting for praying for his speedy recovery from the coronavirus.