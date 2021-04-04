World

22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack: govt

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: At least 22 members of Indian security forces were killed in a central Indian state by Maoist fighters, one of the bloodiest attacks by the extreme left-wing insurgent groups this year, officials said on Sunday.

Security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force’s elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard, and the Special Task Force were attacked on Saturday in the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state during an anti-insurgency operation.

“We can confirm that 22 of Indian force members have been killed by Maoist fighters,” said a senior government official in Raipur, the capital of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh.

They were killed in firing that lasted for four hours in the border district of Sukma, 540 kilometres (340 miles) south of Raipur.

Om Prakash Pal, a senior police official in Raipur said combing operations to trace one missing security force member was being conducted.

The death toll was the worst for Indian security forces battling the far-left guerrillas since 2017.

The Maoists, also known as Naxals, have waged an armed insurgency against the government for decades. Leaders of the hardline leftist militant group say they are fighting on behalf of the poorest, who have not benefited from a long economic boom in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The militant group operates from thick forests and their operations against the Indian administration and forces are shrouded with secrecy. The group has not claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

Hours after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that the “sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Five policemen were killed and several others were injured in a blast in another district last month in what police said was a Maoist strike targeting a bus carrying more than 20 security personnel.

Previous articleIndependent filmmakers to introduce new talent in Lollywood
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Jordan military warns king’s half-brother to stop actions undermining stability

AMMAN: Jordan’s military has told King Abdullah’s half-brother Prince Hamza bin Hussein to halt actions targeting “security and stability” in what people familiar with...
Read more
World

Scuffles in London as thousands join ‘kill the bill’ rallies across Britain

LONDON: Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain late on Saturday against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests,...
Read more
World

Myanmar protesters take up Easter eggs, junta hunts celebrities

YANGON: Opponents of military rule in Myanmar made the Easter egg a symbol of defiance on Sunday, posting pictures of eggs with slogans after...
Read more
World

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of sanctions: Press TV

TEHRAN: Iran’s government wants the United States to lift all sanctions on its country and rejects any “step-by-step” easing of the restrictions, Iranian state...
Read more
World

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

YANGON: Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on Saturday, killing at least two people according to local media. A human...
Read more
World

Majestic Cairo parade as Egyptian mummies move museum

CAIRO: A grand parade will convey 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in specially designed capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Decision on reopening educational institutions on Tuesday: Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will be held on Tuesday to decide on the reopening of educational institutions,...

Imran urges vigilance as third Covid-19 wave swamps hospitals

Covid-19 ICU figures at all-time high: minister

Imran sends Easter greetings to Christian community

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.