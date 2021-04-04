Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan after plot to remove King

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Middle East Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Jordanian authorities.

The above was said after an alleged plot to destabilise the country, wherein Jordanian authorities a day earlier arrested dozens of people, including a former crown prince, after his alleged threat to the “security and stability” of the country, reported Arab News.

Prince Hamzeh bin Hussein, the eldest son of the late King Hussein was purportedly advised to stay at his Amman palace following what officials said was a complex plot to unseat his older half-brother, King Abdullah II.

“Pakistan assures the people of Jordan and government of Jordan full support and cooperation,” SAPM Tahir Ashrafi said in a statement.

“Jordan is a great friend of Pakistan, peace, security and stability of Jordan is very dear to Pakistan,” the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) added.

“Any bid and conspiracy to spread anarchy and instability in Jordan and any other Arab country cannot be tolerated,” he maintained.

Other Arab countries also expressed their solidarity with the Jordanian king, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt.

Moreover, the US asserted that King Abdullah is its “key partner.”

“We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials,” a State Department statement read on Saturday. “King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.”