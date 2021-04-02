NATIONAL

Xi sends best wishes to Alvi for early recovery from Covid-19

Chinese president reiterates support for Pakistan in fight against pandemic

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to President Arif Alvi and wished him a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

In his message, Chinese President Xi stressed that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

“China would always stand with Pakistan to jointly fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and make joint efforts to build a closer China-Pakistan community with shared future to benefit the two countries and two peoples,” the Chinese president said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chinese President Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent separate letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had also contracted the virus and recovered last week.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

