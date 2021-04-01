HEADLINES

Mosques to remain open for taraweeh during Ramzan: ministry

By News Desk
In this picture taken on April 19, 2020, Muslims maintain social distancing during noon prayers at a mosque in Karachi during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Across the continent, home to about half of the world's Muslims, the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan is on a collision course with the coronavirus. - To go with AFP story Health-virus-Asia-Muslim-Ramadan-religion, FOCUS by David Stout and Sajjad Tarakzai / AFP / Rizwan TABASSUM / To go with AFP story Health-virus-Asia-Muslim-Ramadan-religion, FOCUS by David Stout and Sajjad Tarakzai

The government on Thursday announced that mosques will remain open for taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Razman.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri had said that mosques across Pakistan will stay open during the holy month with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a time when the nation is grappling with a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The ministry pointed out that the mosques would follow the same 20-point
agenda as last year.

1. No carpets or dariyaan (mats) to be laid down in mosques because the virus is airborne. Clean floors for prayers must be ensured.

2. If people want to bring prayer mats from home they may do so.

3. No gatherings after namaz/taraweeh will be permitted.

4. If a mosque has an open area/garden it is preferable to conduct prayers there.

5. People over 50 years of age, children should not be allowed in mosques.

6. Everyone must follow the instructions of social distancing by WHO and other health experts.

7. Taraweeh should not be conducted on roads, footpaths and anywhere else than the mosque premises.

8. People should continue to keep observing regular prayers at home.

9. Masjid, Imambargah’s floors should be washed with chlorinated water regularly.

10. There should be a six-feet distance during congregational prayers.

11. The mosque should form committees to ensure that people are abiding by the rules and decided SOPs.

12. Markers should be made on the floors of mosques and Imambargahs to guide people about the distance they should keep from others.

13. People should do ablution at home.

14. People must wear face masks when coming to mosques and maintain physical distance.

15. People must avoid handshakes.

16. Itikaf must be observed at home.

17. No one must prepare or hold Sehri and Iftaar in mosques.

18. Mosque committees should be in constant contact with the provincial government.

19. Mosques committees are allowed to conduct taraweeh under these SOPs.

20. If during Ramzan, government authorities feel that the situation has got out of control and the number of cases surge, the authorities can review the decisions taken.

