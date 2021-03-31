World

Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine protects younger teens

In a study of 2,260 US volunteers aged 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of Covid-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported

By Agencies

BRUSSELS: Pfizer announced on Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in children as young as 12, a step towards possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.

Most Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine is authorised for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic — and helping schools, at least the upper grades, start to look a little more normal after months of disruption.

In a study of 2,260 US volunteers aged 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of Covid-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported.

It’s a small study, that hasn’t yet been published, so another important piece of evidence is how well the shots revved up the kids’ immune systems. Researchers reported high levels of virus-fighting antibodies, somewhat higher than were seen in studies of young adults.

Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, in the coming weeks, plan to ask the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European regulators to allow emergency use of the shots starting at age 12.

“We share the urgency to expand the use of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. He expressed “the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year” in the United States.

Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Results are also expected soon from a US study of Moderna’s vaccine in 12 to 17-year-olds.

But in a sign that the findings were promising, the FDA already allowed both companies to begin US studies in children 11 and younger, working their way to as young as six-months-old.

AstraZeneca, last month, began a study of its vaccine among six to 17-year-olds in Britain. Johnson & Johnson is planning its own pediatric studies. And in China, Sinovac recently announced it has submitted preliminary data to Chinese regulators showing its vaccine is safe in children as young as three.

While most Covid-19 vaccines being used globally were first tested in tens of thousands of adults, pediatric studies would not need to be nearly as large. Scientists have safety information from those studies and from subsequent vaccinations in millions more adults.

One key question is the dosage: Pfizer gave the 12-and-older participants the same dose adults receive, while testing different doses in younger children.

It’s not clear how quickly the FDA would act on Pfizer’s request to allow vaccination starting at age 12. Another question is when the country would have enough supply of shots — and people to get them into adolescents’ arms — to let kids start getting in line.

Supplies are set to steadily increase over the spring and summer, at the same time states are opening vaccinations to younger, healthier adults who until now have not had a turn.

Children represent about 13 per cent of Covid-19 cases documented in the US. While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill, at least 268 have died from Covid-19 in the US alone and more than 13,500 have been hospitalised, according to a tally by the American Academy of Paediatrics. That’s more than the number who die from the flu in an average year. Additionally, a small number have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus.

Caleb Chung, who turns 13 later this week, agreed to volunteer after his father, a Duke University pediatrician, presented the option. He does not know if he received the vaccine or a placebo.

“Usually I’m just at home doing online school and there’s not much I can really do to fight back against the virus,” Caleb said in a recent interview. The study “was really somewhere that I could actually help out”.

His father, Dr Richard Chung, said he’s proud of his son and all the other children volunteering for the needle pricks, blood tests and other tasks a study entails.

“We need kids to do these trials so that kids can get protected. Adults cannot do that for them,” Chung said.

Previous articleSarfraz likely to play ODIs against SA: report
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Australia to build guided missiles to boost defence capacity

WELLINGTON: Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the United States as it seeks to boost...
Read more
World

US open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes

PARIS: Efforts to sketch out the initial United States and Iranian steps to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and Western...
Read more
World

Watergate figure G Gordon Liddy dies at 90

WASHINGTON: George Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in, a crime that began the unraveling of Richard...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghanistan’s future will be decided at negotiation table: Taliban

MOSCOW/KABUL: Following United States President Joe Biden's suggestions about a possible delay in the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan under the Doha agreement, the...
Read more
Top Headlines

Biggest share of Indian-made vaccines for COVAX stays in India

NEW DELHI: India itself has received more than a third of the nearly 28 million Indian-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered so far by...
Read more
World

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

BEIJING: China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the makeup of the city’s...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SC for uniform curriculum issue resolution in 1 month

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the report of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training pertaining to uniform curriculum and directed the...

Shaukat Tarin refuses govt’s offer of finance adviser post

Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India: Hammad

No change in Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute: Foreign Ministry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.