Sarfraz likely to play ODIs against SA: report

Former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is expected to play one-day international (ODI) matches against South Africa, according to a news outlet.

According to the report, Sarfraz can be assigned the role of a wicket-keeper while Mohammad Rizwan can be positioned as a batsman.

The team management is considering to include Rizwan on number 4 and Sarfraz on number 5, the report said, adding that discussions are underway between Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq and national team captain Babar Azam regarding Sarfraz’s participation in the ODIs.

In case the participation of Sarfraz is finalised, either Haider Ali or Asif Ali will be dropped from the squad.

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ODIs from April 2 to 7 and four T20Is from April 10 to 16 in Centurion and Johannesburg. The national side will then depart for Zimbabwe on April 22 for three T20Is and two Tests.

SQUADS:

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir.

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

Test: Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan.