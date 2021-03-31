HEADLINES

Pakistan seeks enhanced ties with Ukraine, COAS tells envoy

Ambassador Chuchuk appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace

By News Desk
RAWALPINDI: Markian Chuchuk, Ukrainian Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ. INP

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Markian Chuchuk at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday, said that Pakistan attaches great importance to enhancing its ties with Ukraine in all domains.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meet took up matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation besides the above-mentioned point.
The military’s media wing said that the Ukrainian envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially through its role in the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to expanding bilateral engagements through structured forums and regular exchanges, particularly with respect to defence cooperation.

  1. Pakistan is planning to beg from Ukraine after begging from all over the world. Since Imran Khan’s government took power, the situation of Pakistan’s economy has deteriorated. Pakistan has also been marginalized on the international stage as a result of its ineffective foreign policy. As a result, no one is assisting Pakistan in the same way that they were before Imran Khan’s government. That is why Imran Khan’s government and military are reaching out to countries like Ukraine for assistance or begging.

