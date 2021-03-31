Pakistan seeks enhanced ties with Ukraine, COAS tells envoy

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Markian Chuchuk at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday, said that Pakistan attaches great importance to enhancing its ties with Ukraine in all domains.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meet took up matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation besides the above-mentioned point.

The military’s media wing said that the Ukrainian envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially through its role in the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to expanding bilateral engagements through structured forums and regular exchanges, particularly with respect to defence cooperation.