Cleric injured in Karachi attack

By INP

KARACHI: A religious scholar was hurt in a gun attack near Karachi’s Manghopir Road on Wednesday, police said.

Unidentified attackers opened fire on Mufti Saleem Ullah’s vehicle as a result of which he sustained two injuries and was shifted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital for medical treatment.

Two women, including his wife, were also in the car at the moment but they remained unhurt.

Deputy Inspector General (West) Asim Qaimkhani confirmed the cleric received two bullets. He said the police are investigating if the incident is a result of personal enmity or a targeted attack.

In October last year, religious scholar Maulana and head of Jamia Farooqia seminary Dr Adil Khan was shot dead along with his driver in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi.

INP

