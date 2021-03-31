HEADLINES

Over 50,000 active cases reported in the country for the first time

Cases of coronavirus in young children growing fast

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In a first, the daily active Covid-19 cases reached 50,397 in the last 24 hours according to data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Therein, 4,757 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 603,126.

As many as 78 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 4,757 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 14,434 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Wednesday, a total of 667,957 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 265,443 were in Sindh, 220,392 in Punjab, 19,557 in Balochistan, 87,055 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 57,833 in Islamabad, 5,024 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 12,663 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 603,126 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The third wave of coronavirus is not sparing anyone, as this time the children also falling prey to the Covid-19 across Pakistan, it emerged on Wednesday.

Around 121 children have fallen victim to the coronavirus in Islamabad during the last 24 hours as the new variant of the pandemic started taking its toll even on innocent souls.

The children testing positive for the virus are mostly around 10 years old.

Meanwhile, of two children, who were admitted to the federal capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) a few days back, one has tested negative for the virus.

The virus was transmitted to the nine-day-old infant from his mother.

According to doctors, he was kept in the intensive care unit for a few days which resulted in his recovery.

Around 15 children have tested positive for the Covid-19 at the hospital so far.

However, strangely there are no ventilators available for the children at the hospital.

The situation is no different in Lahore where 125 children have contracted the virus during the past one week.

So far, around 1, 000 children have been infected by Covid-19 in the provincial capital so far.

As far as Karachi is concerned, 15 children have tested positive for the virus during the last one week while 39 have been admitted to different city hospitals during the last 15 days.

Around 102 coronavirus-affected children were admitted to the Sindh capital’s largest hospital, NICH, during the last one year.

According to the research conducted by Khyber Medical University on 246 children of a school in Swabi, so far 25 per cent of children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have contracted the coronavirus since the beginning of this year.

According to the university’s report, children testing positive for the virus belong to the 5-16 years of age group.

However, as per the report findings, none of these children had symptoms of the pandemic.

with addition input from INP

