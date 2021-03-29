Tribesmen call off sit-in after successful talks

ISLAMABAD: Tribesmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) protesting the killing of four young men called off the demonstration after successful talks with the provincial government, a spokesperson announced on Monday.

“KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan personally accepted the settlement and the demands of the protesters,” Kamran Bangash said.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters broke through a police blockade in KP as they tried to march on Bannu and then on to Islamabad to demand a government probe into the deaths of four young men who they allege were tortured and killed by security forces.

The protesters were carrying the bodies of the deceased, aged between 15 and 20, reported to be found in a shallow grave on March 21 in the town of Jani Khel, outside Bannu.

The four dead boys had been missing for several weeks, according to their relatives. They further said the bodies bore signs of torture when they were found and claimed the youth died during interrogation by security forces.

The protestors held a sit-in in Jani Khel for nearly a week, refusing to bury the bodies until an investigation was opened against an officer they alleged was responsible.

After the announcement was made on Monday, Lateef Wazir, an active member of the protest, said protesters would be returning to Jani Khel where the funeral will be held.