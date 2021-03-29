NATIONAL

Teen girls charged with killing Pakistani driver in Washington

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: Two girls, ages 13 and 15, were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week while working at his job delivering food in Washington in an incident a bystander captured on video.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, died when police said the girls, armed with a taser, sped off in his car as he clung to the driver’s side with the door open and crashed seconds later just outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals.

A video posted on Saturday shows the encounter unfolding in a minute and a half, ending with Anwar’s Honda Accord on its side, the girls climbing out and a fatally injured Anwar sprawled and motionless on the sidewalk.

By Sunday afternoon, the video had been seen at least 5.5 million times on Twitter.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspects, one of whom is from the District of Columbia and the other is from neighboring Fort Washington, Maryland.

Anwar, who lived in suburban Springfield, Virginia, and was at his delivery job for Uber Eats when he was killed, was described in a GoFundMe post as “a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family.”

The GoFundMe campaign, launched on behalf of his family, had raised more than $500,000 by Sunday afternoon to cover the costs of a funeral and to provide for his survivors.

“Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one,” the family said. “Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind.”

An Uber representative told local radio station WTOP, “We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time.”

Carjackings in Washington have increased to 46 in the first five weeks of the year from eight in the same period a year ago, The Post said on Wednesday, citing police statistics. There were a total of 345 carjackings last year, an increase of 143 percent from the prior year, the newspaper said.

Previous articleSC commutes death sentence after 23 years
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC commutes death sentence after 23 years

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday commuted the death sentence of a convict who had spent 23 years on death row, after determining he had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation continues to grapple with third wave as positivity rate soars to 11pc

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The country on Monday registered 4,525 new infections of the coronavirus as the transmission rate soared to 11.2 percent, a marker of the...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC extends PPP leader’s bail in NAB case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in a wealth beyond means...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet to decide Covid-19 jabs’ price after criticism

ISLAMABAD: Days after Transparency International asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the policy of allowing private import of the Covid-19 vaccine, he summoned...
Read more
NATIONAL

Safdar, others secure bail in Gujranwala meeting case

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday granted bail to PML-N leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan and other party workers in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nationwide anti-polio campaign begins

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) resumed on Monday the nationwide campaign amid an uptick in coronavirus cases. The latest drive aims to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Cabinet to decide Covid-19 jabs’ price after criticism

ISLAMABAD: Days after Transparency International asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the policy of allowing private import of the Covid-19 vaccine, he summoned...

Safdar, others secure bail in Gujranwala meeting case

Section 144 imposed in Quetta to arrest Covid-19 infections

Nationwide anti-polio campaign begins

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.