HEADLINES

Rape victim paraded through Indian village, beaten by mob

By News Desk

A 16-year-old girl was paraded through the streets of her village after having been raped by a 21-year-old man, being taunted and beaten by the villagers and her own family members in a move purportedly to shame her.

The horrific incident took place in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, wherein a mob first tied the victim and the accused with a rope and paraded them on the streets in an incident that reportedly took place on Sunday.

A video shared on social media showed the victim and her attacker being forced to walk in tandem while the people of the village, including the victim’s family, beat them and chanted ‘Long Live Mother India’.

The mob first beat up both the victim and the accused and later paraded them. The mob forced the victim to walk along with the accused in an attempt to shame her.

The girl was rescued by police, while six people, including her suspected rapist and five villagers, were arrested.

“One of the cases was filed against the 21-year-old man who is accused of raping the girl. Another First Information Report (FIR) was filed against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her,” said one of the police officers that rescued her, according to an India media outlet.

Two cases were registered on the complaint of the victim — one against the 21-year-old rape suspect and the second against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Previous articleThree women held in rape, murder of minor girl 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar security forces killed three people in the main city of Yangon on Monday, witnesses and media reported, as activists called on ethnic minority...
Read more
HEADLINES

 Pakistan Navy ships visit Doha port, participate in exercise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT during Overseas Deployment visited port HAMAD (Doha), Qatar and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II...
Read more
World

HRW calls on Qatar to dismantle male guardianship

DUBAI: Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Qatar on Monday to eliminate male guardianship rules that prevent women from making independent decisions on basic rights...
Read more
World

India’s coronavirus cases peak over 12 million for first time

BENGALURU: India has reported on Monday its worst single-day increase in Covid-19 cases since October, taking the tally to more than 12 million for...
Read more
World

WHO report says animals likely source of Covid-19

BEIJING: A joint World Health Organisation (WHO)-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through...
Read more
World

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

JAKARTA: Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it has shut its Balongan oil refinery in West Java as it battles to control...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

FIA
NATIONAL

FIA serves call-up notices on sugar mills’ officials

LAHORE: Lahore chapter of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued call-up notices to owners of several sugar mills as it initiated action against...

 Pakistan Navy ships visit Doha port, participate in exercise

PU announces postponement of all exams

Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.