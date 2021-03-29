Rape victim paraded through Indian village, beaten by mob

A 16-year-old girl was paraded through the streets of her village after having been raped by a 21-year-old man, being taunted and beaten by the villagers and her own family members in a move purportedly to shame her.

The horrific incident took place in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, wherein a mob first tied the victim and the accused with a rope and paraded them on the streets in an incident that reportedly took place on Sunday.

A video shared on social media showed the victim and her attacker being forced to walk in tandem while the people of the village, including the victim’s family, beat them and chanted ‘Long Live Mother India’.

The mob first beat up both the victim and the accused and later paraded them. The mob forced the victim to walk along with the accused in an attempt to shame her.

The girl was rescued by police, while six people, including her suspected rapist and five villagers, were arrested.

“One of the cases was filed against the 21-year-old man who is accused of raping the girl. Another First Information Report (FIR) was filed against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her,” said one of the police officers that rescued her, according to an India media outlet.

Two cases were registered on the complaint of the victim — one against the 21-year-old rape suspect and the second against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.